Homan accuses Democrats of defending a 'wife beater' amid new scrutiny over deported migrant's past

Trump administration "border czar" Tom Homan is slamming Democratic lawmakers for continuing to support Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a deported migrant who is now facing new scrutiny over past allegations of domestic abuse.

"It supports what we've been saying from day one. We removed a public safety threat," Homan told "America Reports" Thursday.

A 2020 protective order filed in Maryland accuses Abrego Garcia of repeated physical and verbal abuse against his wife, Jennifer Vasquez Sura, and emotional abuse toward her children. The petition lists multiple alleged incidents over several years, including claims that he kicked, slapped, shoved, and detained her against her will.

Vasquez Sura also claimed in the filing that she possessed a recording in which Abrego Garcia allegedly told her ex-mother-in-law that "even if he kills me no one can do anything to him."

She described a 2019 incident where he allegedly grabbed her by the hair in a car, dragged her, and a month later broke doors, shoved her against a wall, and damaged household items. The 2020 order was filed prior to the petition she filed against Abrego Garcia in 2021, where she claimed similar violent behaviors.

Homan said Thursday that Democrats were advocating for the wrong person.

"I hope Democrats keep going down there [to El Salvador]. I hope they keep playing this game," he said. "They’re showing the American people they're supporting a gang member, terrorist, public safety threat, wife beater rather than meeting with the angel moms and dads."

The Trump administration continues to defend Abrego Garcia’s deportation, even though it previously admitted it was carried out in error, citing evidence that allegedly links him to the MS-13 gang.

According to immigration officials, police assessed that Abrego Garcia was a gang member following a 2019 arrest in Maryland for loitering. His attorneys said Abrego Garcia was looking for labor work. Authorities also cited tattoos, gang-related clothing, an arrest alongside a suspected MS-13 member, and information from an informant as supporting evidence of gang ties.

In 2022, Abrego Garcia was stopped in Tennessee for speeding in a car registered to a convicted human smuggler. Though initially suspected of involvement in smuggling, he was ultimately never charged.

Democrats, including Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, have argued that Abrego Garcia was wrongly deported and is not a gang member. In April, the Supreme Court upheld a lower court decision ordering the Trump administration to facilitate his return to the U.S.

While the administration has agreed to remove obstacles to Abrego Garcia’s return, they claim the decision ultimately rests with the government of El Salvador.

"Were we supposed to go into a sovereign nation and kidnap one of their nationals?" Homan said, referring to Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele’s stance on not returning Abrego Garcia. "Bukele's made it clear; he’s a citizen national of El Salvador."

Responding to critics who say Abrego Garcia was denied due process, Homan emphasized that immigration courts had already ruled on the case.

Several Democratic lawmakers have traveled to El Salvador in protest of the deportation. Homan argues their actions highlight misplaced priorities.

"They can keep playing that game. It’s a loser for them. We’ll keep doing what we’re doing," he said.

Homan also pushed back against ongoing criticism of the Trump administration’s immigration policies and mass deportation agenda.

"I knew [on] day one of the inauguration that we’re going to be fighting the courts, we’re [going to] be fighting the Democrats … We knew the fight was coming and we’re [going to] take that fight on," he said.