Ex-New Mexico judge, wife who allegedly harbored illegal Tren de Aragua member released on bond

A former New Mexico judge and his wife, who are accused of harboring a Venezuelan gang member in their home, have been released from jail on bond.

Former Doña Ana County Magistrate Judge Joel Cano and his wife, Nancy Cano, were arrested last month on charges of tampering with evidence after federal agents raided their Las Cruces home.

Court records show they were released on $10,000 bond each on Tuesday under certain conditions.

In January 2025, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) officials received a tip that Cristhian Ortega-Lopez, an alleged member of the violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, a designated foreign terrorist organization, "was residing with other illegal aliens in the United States unlawfully at an address located in Las Cruces, New Mexico…and was in possession of firearms," a federal complaint states.

"Nancy and Jose Cano are the owners of the Premises," the complaint said.

Court documents further revealed that Ortega, who entered the United States from Mexico illegally in 2023 by climbing over a barbed wire fence, was initially hired by Nancy Cano for home repairs and later offered accommodation in the couple's guesthouse.

Ortega is charged with being an illegal immigrant in possession of a firearm and/or ammunition.

Federal authorities searched the Canos' home on April 24 to locate Ortega-Lopez's missing phone. During questioning, Joel Cano apparently admitted to authorities that he destroyed Ortega's cellphone "with a hammer and discarded the remaining pieces in the city trash dumpster" earlier this year.

"Specifically, Jose Cano stated that he destroyed the cellphone and further admitted that he believed the cellphone contained photos or videos that would reflect negatively on Ortega," a federal complaint states. "Through further questioning, agents ascertained that Jose Cano destroyed the cellphone, believing that it contained photographs of Ortega holding firearms that Ortega had uploaded onto social media platforms which would be additional incriminating evidence against him."

Federal officials seized other cellphones from Oretga that apparently contained messages showing his "Tren de Aragua affiliation and photos of Ortega in possession of firearms and ammunition." In social media videos, Ortega can allegedly be seen shooting "an AR-15 style rifle with a suppressor" at metal targets.

Joel Cano resigned from his judicial position in March, and last month, the New Mexico Supreme Court issued a ruling permanently barring him from holding any judicial office in the state.

Joel and Nancy Cano face up to 15 years in prison. Fox News Digital reached out to their attorney for comment.

"The rule of law is very simple: It doesn't matter what line of work you're in. If you break the law, we will follow the facts, and we will prosecute you," Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a video message last week.

Fox News Digital's Louis Casiano and Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.