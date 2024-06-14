Hollywood billionaire works to convince wary donors to back Biden, calls president's age a 'superpower'

Film producer and Hollywood mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg, a Biden campaign co-chair, has held multiple meetings at the White House to win over wary donors and politicians to support President Biden.

One of the foremost concerns for donors, The New York Times revealed in a feature on Katzenberg, is Biden's age.

"He was like, ‘Trust me. And if you don’t trust me, trust, but verify. Come with me and see for yourself and engage with the president,’" Gov. Gavin Newsom said in an interview with The New York Times about Katzenberg's calls for doubters and potential supporters to meet with Biden.

"[Katzenberg] really was instrumental in getting people off the sidelines and getting them to dive headfirst in this campaign," Newsom said.

Katzenberg has also advised President Biden to present his age as a "superpower" to voters. The president, at 81 years old, has faced questions over his mental acuity.

Katzenberg is well known for helping bring "The Lion King" and "Shrek" to movie audiences and is one of Biden's most high-profile supporters in Hollywood.

But his fear of former President Trump's rise, which he believes parallels the rise of Adolf Hitler, has convinced him to devote his time to fundraising on Biden's behalf.

Democratic strategist Paul Begala called Katzenberg "the greatest fund-raiser alive."

Begala also compared Katzenberg to a cow that ranchers use to lead the rest of the herd: "Jeffrey Katzenberg is the Democratic Party’s bell cow," he said.

"He’s a true believer in the importance of this election," deputy campaign manager Rob Flaherty said of Katzenberg. "He speaks about it in really existential terms. He talks about how this is what he wants to spend his time on and he can’t focus on anything else. He’s a really relentless guy."

Biden speaks with Katzenberg multiple times a week, The Times reported.

"To the best of my knowledge, this guy doesn’t sleep," White House chief of staff Jeffrey D. Zients said of the Hollywood heavyweight. "He’s 24/7. That’s invaluable."

Katzenberg often pursues multiple creative and political projects simultaneously.

"I’ve known Donald Trump for 50 years," Katzenberg told a crowd in May. "The only thing I can say is, he was a colossal a------ then, and nothing has really changed."

The Trump and Biden campaigns did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Fox News Digital.