Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Hollywood billionaire works to convince wary donors to back Biden, calls president's age a 'superpower'

Jeffrey Katzenberg has worked hard to convince donors that Biden's age is not a problem

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
close
Biden fundraiser disrupted, US journalist marks 1 year in Russian captivity Video

Biden fundraiser disrupted, US journalist marks 1 year in Russian captivity

Salem radio host Hugh Hewitt, Reuters' Jeff Mason and former Trump official Morgan Ortagus discuss the news of the day on 'Special Report.'

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Film producer and Hollywood mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg, a Biden campaign co-chair, has held multiple meetings at the White House to win over wary donors and politicians to support President Biden.

One of the foremost concerns for donors, The New York Times revealed in a feature on Katzenberg, is Biden's age. 

 "He was like, ‘Trust me. And if you don’t trust me, trust, but verify. Come with me and see for yourself and engage with the president,’" Gov. Gavin Newsom said in an interview with The New York Times about Katzenberg's calls for doubters and potential supporters to meet with Biden. 

SETH MEYERS ADDS A 'DISCLAIMER' TO JOKES ABOUT BIDEN'S AGE: NO EQUIVALENCY TO 'DEMENTED 77-YEAR-OLD CRIMINAL'

Jeffrey Katzenberg and Joe Biden split image

Film producer and Hollywood legend Jeffrey Katzenberg, the campaign co-chair of the Biden campaign, has held multiple meetings at the White House to win over wary donors and politicians to support President Biden. (Getty Images)

"[Katzenberg] really was instrumental in getting people off the sidelines and getting them to dive headfirst in this campaign," Newsom said. 

Katzenberg has also advised President Biden to present his age as a "superpower" to voters. The president, at 81 years old, has faced questions over his mental acuity

Katzenberg is well known for helping bring "The Lion King" and "Shrek" to movie audiences and is one of Biden's most high-profile supporters in Hollywood. 

But his fear of former President Trump's rise, which he believes parallels the rise of Adolf Hitler, has convinced him to devote his time to fundraising on Biden's behalf.  

Democratic strategist Paul Begala called Katzenberg "the greatest fund-raiser alive."

Begala also compared Katzenberg to a cow that ranchers use to lead the rest of the herd: "Jeffrey Katzenberg is the Democratic Party’s bell cow," he said.

"He’s a true believer in the importance of this election," deputy campaign manager Rob Flaherty said of Katzenberg. "He speaks about it in really existential terms. He talks about how this is what he wants to spend his time on and he can’t focus on anything else. He’s a really relentless guy."

BILL AND HILLARY CLINTON TO HOST EXCLUSIVE BIDEN DINNER FUNDRAISER

Biden v Trump

Katzenberg believes that Biden's victory is "existential" and has called Trump an "a------." ((AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson and Evan Vucci))

Biden speaks with Katzenberg multiple times a week, The Times reported. 

"To the best of my knowledge, this guy doesn’t sleep," White House chief of staff Jeffrey D. Zients said of the Hollywood heavyweight. "He’s 24/7. That’s invaluable."

Katzenberg often pursues multiple creative and political projects simultaneously. 

"I’ve known Donald Trump for 50 years," Katzenberg told a crowd in May. "The only thing I can say is, he was a colossal a------ then, and nothing has really changed." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Trump and Biden campaigns did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Fox News Digital.

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.