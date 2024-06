Late-night comedian Seth Meyers offered an election "disclaimer" warning after joking about President Biden's age, scolding viewers that there's "no equivalency" between Biden and his GOP rival, former President Trump.

"Now a quick disclaimer for anybody who’s mad about my Biden-is-old jokes," Meyers began, after poking fun at viral videos of the 81-year-old president tripping on stairs and freezing at a White House Juneteenth event.

"He’s the most powerful man in the world. He can take a joke," the liberal comedian continued. "As we made clear on this show repeatedly, there’s no equivalency between a competent 81-year-old who occasionally shows signs of age and a demented 77-year-old criminal who says dead people rigged the election and thinks electric boat batteries will lead to shark attacks."

Meyers also cautioned viewers that the election was a "binary choice" in between his jokes about the president's age.

"This is a good reminder, that while I like a president that could at least sway back and forth a little bit, this election is a binary choice and I do prefer stone-cold Joe Biden over a hot dog salesman who’s only got two left to sell," he quipped before playing a clip of Trump dancing at one of his campaign rallies.

Like most other liberal comedians on late-night, Meyers has made no secret of whom he's supporting in the November election.

In February, Biden sat down with Meyers for a friendly interview, where he lightly poked fun at Biden's age and the two went out for ice cream.

CBS's "The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert also appeared at a lavish fundraiser for Biden's campaign in March and ABC late night host Jimmy Kimmel is reportedly hosting another star-studded fundraiser for Biden in June.