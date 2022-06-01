Army veteran joins historic all-female Honor Flight from Florida to DC

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More than 100 female veterans made history with the first all-female Honor Flight which helped celebrate those who served in a special way.

The flight, which departed from Florida for Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, afforded the group opportunities to explore the nation's capital while receiving recognition for their service to the country.

Retired Army Lt. Col. Heath Davenport, who was among the passengers, shared her Honor Flight experiences with "Fox & Friends" host Katie Pavlich.

MEMORIAL DAY: HORSE THERAPY HELPS VETERANS HEAL FROM THE INVISIBLE WOUNDS OF WAR

"We started out at one in the morning, had a huge send-out with police escorting us to the airport and people at the airport welcoming us, flew up to D.C., and then we got to go to some of the museums…" Davenport said, adding that Wednesday's schedule involves a visit to Arlington National Cemetery and placing a wreath at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

When asked about the significance of the all-female flight group, Davenport said the experience was unique considering the hardships women once faced in a male-dominated military.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Some of [these women] came into the military when there weren't very many women around, men didn't know how to see it, and I had some weird interactions early on… they just weren't used to women," she said, noting a World War II veteran was among the 109 female participants.

Davenport enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1978 and retired in 2003 after serving 25 years.