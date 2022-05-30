Tributes to fallen soldiers pour in from politicians on Memorial Day

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Politicians from both sides of the aisle across the country paid tribute to fallen U.S. soldiers on Monday to commemorate Memorial Day.

"Today, we pause to remember the men and women who have paid the ultimate price to defend our freedom and liberty," Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted. "Thank you for your service and your sacrifice. God Bless America."

"On #MemorialDay, we honor and remember those who had gone before and paid the ultimate price to defend the Constitution of the United States of America," Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul tweeted with a video message. "Always remember the cost of war and cherish those who’ve sacrificed."

MEMORIAL DAY IS A REMINDER FREEDOM 'MUST BE FOUGHT FOR AND DEFENDED CONSTANTLY'

"Today, let us remember the brave Americans who have served and sacrificed for our freedom," Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott tweeted.

THIS MEMORIAL DAY, GARY SINISE SHARES HIS 'PERSONAL LIFE MISSION' TO HONOR AMERICA'S MILITARY

"On #MemorialDay, Americans come together in gratitude for all those who gave their last full measure of devotion in defense of our sacred Democracy," Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi tweeted. "So long as freedom rings across our nation, the courage, service and patriotism of the heroes we have lost will never be forgotten."

"Thank you to all of our heroes for their service and sacrifice," Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst, who served as a National Guard company commander in Kuwait and Iraq, tweeted.

"Today we honor all those who sacrificed everything so we could have freedom," Republican Congressman Brian Mast, who lost both legs serving in the U.S. Army in Afghanistan in 2010, tweeted. "Their memory will never be forgotten, and we will forever be in their debt."

GASOLINE HITS RECORD HIGH DURING MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

President Joe Biden is scheduled to address the nation at 12 noon ET at the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on Monday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"On Memorial Day, we remember the patriots who gave their lives in the service of America, in the service of freedom, and in the service of justice," Biden said in a proclamation on Friday. "They made the ultimate sacrifice to defend our Constitution and our democracy. We are free because they were brave, and we live by the light of the flame of liberty they kept burning. They are all heroes, and our Nation is forever grateful."

