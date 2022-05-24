Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Wild turkey joins funeral procession at Arlington National Cemetery

The wild turkey has been seen 'paying respects at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier,' the cemetery said

By Jon Brown | Fox News
A wild turkey was recently photographed following a funeral procession at Arlington National Cemetery, according to a post on the cemetery's Instagram.

The wild turkey, which has been identified as female, has been seen "following funeral processions, paying respects at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and generally lounging in the sun throughout the cemetery," the post said.

A wild turkey following a funeral procession at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.

A wild turkey following a funeral procession at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. (U.S. Army photo / Ashley Wright / DPAA)

The turkey's presumed male counterpart has been seen on wildlife cameras in the cemetery's conservation area.

The cemetery went on to explain how there is an abundance of wildlife within the cemetery's 639 acres, despite its proximity to Washington, D.C. Other animals that roam include deer, squirrels and chipmunks, coyotes, foxes, snakes, a variety of birds and wild turkeys.

WILD, AGGRESSIVE TURKEY TERRORIZES NATION'S CAPITAL, SLIPS ACROSS STATE LINES INTO MARYLAND

Arlington Cemetery is seen ahead of a full honors procession honoring the centennial anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, on Nov. 11, 2021. 

Arlington Cemetery is seen ahead of a full honors procession honoring the centennial anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, on Nov. 11, 2021.  (Sarah Silbiger/Pool via AP)

The cemetery asked visitors who might encounter wildlife to "please remember this is their home and be respectful of them and their space."

COMMEMORATING A CENTURY OF HONOR AT TOMB OF THE UNKNOWN SOLDIER

Soldiers with the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as "The Old Guard," move flowers during a centennial commemoration event at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery on Nov. 10, 2021.

Soldiers with the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as "The Old Guard," move flowers during a centennial commemoration event at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery on Nov. 10, 2021. (Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)

Not all turkeys in the D.C. area have been respectful. Earlier in May, a wild, aggressive turkey terrorized and attacked residents in Washington, D.C. and Maryland while eluding multiple agencies that were on its trail.