Kamala Harris panned for offering 'word salad' at WH event with Jamaican prime minister: 'Is she punking us?'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President Kamala Harris went viral once again, this time for remarks she made during a White House event alongside Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

During Wednesday's event, Harris and Holness touted relations between the U.S. and Jamaica and offered highlights of what was discussed in their meeting.

However, the vice president raised eyebrows when she attempted to explain how the U.S. was going to assist the Caribbean nation from the negative impacts of the pandemic.

KAMALA HARRIS MOCKED FOR ‘TERRIFYING’ EXPLANATION OF UKRAINE CRISIS: ‘A REAL INABILITY TO TALK NORMALLY’

"We also recognize just as it has been in the United States, for Jamaica, one of the issues that has been presented as an issue that is economic in the way of its impact has been the pandemic," Harris said. "So to that end, we are announcing today also that we will assist Jamaica in COVID recovery by assisting in terms of the recovery efforts in Jamaica that have been essential to, I believe, what is necessary to strengthen not only the issue of public health but also the economy."

Harris was panned on social media for what they described as "word salad."

"Ok seriously, is she punking us?" asked Abigail Marone, press secretary of Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., "Like it has to be a joke at this point."

"This is the definition of 'word salad.' It's practically word goulash," David Martosko of Daily Mail TV quipped.

"She reminds one of the student[s] in college who never did the reading, but insisted on talking a lot about it in class anyway, and always thought he/she was brilliantly fooling everyone. But nobody was fooled," radio host Buck Sexton wrote.

NOW-DELETED KAMALA HARRIS TWEET CLAIMED US IS SUPPORTING UKRAINE ‘IN DEFENSE OF THE NATO ALLIANCE’

"It is truly hard to believe what a babbling fool @vp is," actor Nick Searcy tweeted.

"I'm telling you, she speaks in predictive text," Substack writer Jim Treacher claimed.

"She is truly one of the great orators of our time," The Daily Wire's Matt Walsh declared.

Throughout the Biden presidency, Harris has become known for her puzzling quotes.

"It is time for us to do what we have been doing. And that time is every day. Every day it is time for us to agree that there are things and tools that are available to us," Harris told NBC News in January.

"Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country. Russia is a powerful country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine. So basically, that's wrong," Harris said offering an overly-simplified explanation of the Russia-Ukraine crisis on a radio show.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We were all touring the library here and talking about the significance of the passage of time, right, the significance of the passage of time, so when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time in terms of what we need to do to lay these wires, what we need to do to create these jobs. And there is such great significance to the passage of time when we think about the day of the life of our children," the vice president said during a recent visit to Louisiana.

Alexa Moutevelis contributed to this report.