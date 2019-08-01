Hickenlooper: I don't believe 'in the pathway' of the more progressive Dems

Democratic presidential candidate John Hickenlooper appeared on "The Story with Martha MacCallum" Thursday where he defended his candidacy and positions while arguing he believes many of the same things as the more progressive frontrunners do -- he just does not share their "approach."

"I don't agree with... the pathway they're choosing to get there. So, I agree that we've got to address climate change hard and fast. I agree that we've got to get to universal health care coverage. I just disagree on how we get there," Hickenlooper told host Bill Hemmer.

The former Governor of Colorado reacted to the Democratic infighting at this week's debates and explained his position on the "Green New Deal" and "Medicare-for-all," defending his comments Tuesday that it was a distraction.

"I say that the distraction is creating something that won't get out of Congress, right or if it does it will probably end up in the courts," Hickenlooper said.

"Green New Deal" co-sponsor Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., took issue with Hickenlooper calling it a distraction Tuesday during the debate.

"The Green New Deal decarbonizes our economy while ensuring we leave no community behind, incl job transitions for miners, labor rights, healthcare & wages," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. "Calling the consideration of working people in climate policy a 'distraction' is what is truly unsustainable + unrealistic."

Hickenlooper also responded to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who was critical of the more moderate candidates Tuesday night saying he believed in "big, bold ideas" but disagreed with how to implement them, arguing that a plan was needed now and that "ultimately it might take 15 or 20 years but you end up with some version of a single-payer."

The former governor also defended former President Barack Obama, saying "that was a point I had the most trouble with" Wednesday night during the second half of the debate.

"I mean there is a man who was attacked from the Republican side as being far too left, way too extreme and suddenly now the party says he's not anywhere near. He wasn't liberal enough," Hickenlooper said.

