AOC defends 'Green New Deal' after Hickenlooper calls it 'distraction' during Dem debate

Far-left U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was apparently watching Tuesday's Democratic debate in Detroit because she responded via Twitter after former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper criticized her "Green New Deal" proposal, calling it a distraction.

"The Green New Deal decarbonizes our economy while ensuring we leave no community behind, incl job transitions for miners, labor rights, healthcare & wages," Ocasio-Cortez countered. "Calling the consideration of working people in climate policy a 'distraction' is what is truly unsustainable + unrealistic."

MEDICARE FOR ALL, FUNDING AND 'IMPOSSIBLE PROMISES' DEEPLY DIVIDE DEMOCRATS DURING 2020 DEBATE

Her tweet came in the middle of the first night of the second round of Democratic primary debates, during which 10 candidates highlighted the divide between more moderate and progressive contenders on issues like climate change and health care.

Some of the candidates -- Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. -- had thrown their weight behind the "Green New Deal." But according to Hickenlooper, the proposal was a "disaster" that would serve up a victory for President Trump.

"The Green New Deal, making sure every American is guaranteed a government job if they want -- that is a disaster at the ballot box. You might as well FedEx the election to Donald Trump," he said.

Their debate came amid a study that projected Ocasio-Cortez's vision would cost several swing-state households at least $70,000 in the first year of its implementation.

DETROIT DEBATE: LIBERAL 2020 DEMS FORCED ON DEFENSE OVER 'MEDICARE-FOR-ALL,' IMMIGRATION

Ocasio-Cortez also appeared to push back on former Rep. John Delaney, D-Md., after he criticized Warren's wealth tax.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The point is to stem runaway income inequality, where wealth begins to automatically compound at obscene rates for the extremely rich w/o lifting a finger - often at the cost of low wages," she said. "This is a huge driving factor in income & wealth inequality & few want to talk about it."

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report.