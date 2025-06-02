Airline celebrates Pride month with 'all-2SLGBTQIA flight'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Air Canada celebrated its "first all-2SLGBTQIA+" in posts on social media Monday.

"Our first all-2SLGBTQIA+ flight was a heartfelt celebration reflecting our unwavering commitment to inclusivity and equality, in the air and on the ground," Air Canada said in a post on X , accompanied by a video.

2SLGBTQIA+ stands for two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, intersex and asexual. The plus sign is meant to show the various ways people express themselves under the 2SLGBTQIA+ name.

"I thought it was a great initiative for the whole community," Jean-François, identified as a station attendant, said in the video. "It’s somewhat of a thrill being on this flight today."

Another station attendant, René JR, felt similarly.

"I’m here to support my daughter," he said. "One of my four children is part of this community. When I saw there was an opportunity to support her even more, I signed up for it right away."

Juan, a first officer, also featured in the Air Canada video, said, "What this means today is that this is a really special moment. It has to do with visibility, with the possibility of telling everyone that we truly feel welcome and accepted for who we are."

Some reactions to the post on X, however, were not as positive.

Curtis Houck, managing editor of NewsBusters, posted on X, "This is a parody, right?"

Canadian blogger Mark Slapinski said, "Air Canada has gone FULLY WOKE. Raise your hand if you'll never fly on their airlines AGAIN."

Fox News Digital reached out to Air Canada for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

