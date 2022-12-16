HBO Max takes hit from the LGBTQ+ community over 'Legendary' cancellation

The Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) organization criticized HBO Max Thursday over its cancelation of TV show "Legendary," which was cut along with other LGBTQ+ inclusive shows, such as "Fboy Island"

"'Legendary'" raised the bar for inclusivity on TV programming on so many different levels, especially when it comes to celebrating Black and queer culture," the group tweeted in response to one of the shows judges Leiomy not "Lei" who tweeted "LEGENDARY HAS OFFICIALLY BEEN CANCELLED. THANK YOU EVERYONE WHO SUPPORTED THE SHOW. ON TO THE NEXT…"

"While ‘Legendary’ is unfortunately just the latest LGBTQ-inclusive programming to get canceled by their network this year, the creative team & Scout Productions prioritized uplifting unheard talent and voices and were hopeful that these types of stories are able to be told again," the organization added.

"Legendary" featured "fabulously talented voguing houses as they ignite the runway at extravagant balls showcasing their skill, style, and stamina for a shot at a $100,000 grand prize" and was hosted by Dashaun Wesley alongside judges such as Leiomy Maldonado, Jameela Jamil, Law Roach, Megan Thee Stallion and Keke Palmer, according to HBO Max.

"Legendary" producer, Scout Productions, is also responsible for the hit-show "Queer Eye."