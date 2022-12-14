Harry and Meghan’s approval rating plummeted in Britain after Netflix docuseries

According to a new survey, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s popularity has dropped in the U.K. following the debut of their new Netflix documentary.

A YouGov survey found that the favorable ratings of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex went down six and three points respectively among British adults right around the time that Netflix’s "Harry and Meghan" premiered on Netflix.

The docuseries provides an intimate look at the couple’s life with the royal family, and tells Harry and Meghan’s side of the story regarding their strained relationships with the other British Royals. The series, though, has rubbed many British viewers the wrong way.

The Royal couple were already in negative approval territory prior to the first three episodes of the series hitting the streaming platform on December 8.

A November survey found 60 percent had an unfavorable view of Meghan, and 52 percent had an unfavorable view of Harry. The YouGov survey conducted December 7 and 8, found that 64 percent had an unfavorable view of Markle, and 59 percent had an unfavorable view of Harry. The dislike was particularly strong among older Britons, with 79 and 84 percent having unfavorable views of Harry and Meghan, respectively.

Only 33 percent of the public had a favorable view of Harry, with 25 percent having a favorable view of Markle.

By contrast, Prince William and Kate Middleton are very popular in Britain. According to the same survey, the Prince of Wales is liked by 77 percent of the population, and disliked by 15 percent.

Meghan and Harry's docuseries has received a fair share of criticism since its trailer debuted on December 1. British journalist Piers Morgan claimed that the trailer made the couple out to look like "two poisonous rats" who are looking to " destroy the Monarchy ."

In America, several panelists of ABC’s "The View " expressed disinterest in the project, with co-hosts Ana Navarro and Joy Behar saying they were tired of seeing the two play the victim card about their treatment within the Royal Family.

During the show, Behar asked, "Do we really care?"