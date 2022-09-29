Harris ripped for gaffe touting US ‘alliance with Republic of North Korea’: Kim Jong Un ‘is laughing at us'

Twitter users blasted Vice President Kamala Harris for her recent gaffe in which she claimed the U.S. has an "alliance with the Republic of North Korea."

Harris made the blunder while visiting the Demilitarized Zone between South Korea, the actual U.S. ally on the peninsula, and the People’s Republic of North Korea, the rogue state run by dictator Kim Jong Un.

The U.S. is still technically at war with North Korea as the Korean War ended with an armistice rather than a peace treaty in 1953.

While making a speech at the DMZ this week, Harris stated, "So the United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea and it is an alliance that is strong an enduring."

WHITE HOUSE CALLED OUT FOR COVER-UP OF BIDEN TELEPROMPTER GAFFE: ‘PAID TO LIE FOR A LIVING’

The blatantly obvious error caught the attention of Harris’ critics online, who weren’t willing to look the other way.

Conservative commentator John Cardillo lambasted the Biden administration after seeing this clip, tweeting, "Let's just keep making believe these morons are remotely functional and not complete idiots."

Former Trump 2020 press communications director Erin Perrine also slammed Harris within the context of Biden’s "Where’s Jackie?" gaffe from yesterday. She wrote, "It is very obvious the VP misspoke here but it leads to a serious question, will the White House admit the mistake or double down like they did yesterday when it was clear Biden messed up big time calling out for a dead member of Congress?"

Podcast host Monica Crowley tweeted, "Please tell me this is a deep fake."

GOP communications expert Matt Whitlock tweeted, "Between this and Biden’s chaotic Taiwan rhetoric and cleanup we are sending some very mixed signals into Asia. The only thing they’re likely clear about is that the Biden administration is a hot mess."

Hot Air managing editor Ed Morrisey mocked Harris by way of White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s widely rebuked defense of Biden’s "Where’s Jackie?" gaffe. He wrote, "I can't wait for @PressSec's explanations of how South Korea was ‘top of mind’ for Harris in this moment."

Journalist Ian Miles Cheong remarked, "Kamala Harris says the US is now in an alliance with North Korea. South Korea fall out of favor or something?"

PRESIDENT BIDEN SHOCKS TWITTER WITH CRINGEWORTHY GAFFE ABOUT DECEASED CONGRESSWOMAN

Toronto Sun political columnist Brian Lilley torched the Vice President, writing, "If the Dems decide Biden isn’t their guy in 2024, they won’t be looking to Kamala Harris as the candidate. This is something straight out of an episode of Veep - praising the U.S. alliance with North Korea?"

Republican California state senator Melissa Menendez asked, "Aside from the obvious blunder here, why can she go to the DMZ but not the border here in our own country?"

And Townhall.com web editor Rebecca Downs wrote, "Kim Jong Un is laughing SO hard at us right now. Who thought it was a good idea to send her? They were probably already laughing at us then too."