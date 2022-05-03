Hannity slams 'blatant attempt to intimidate' SCOTUS justices: 'Far-left mob is at it again'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean Hannity slammed the far-left mob's "blatant attempt to intimidate’ the Supreme Court" and obstruct justice in the U.S. legal system. In his Tuesday monologue, Hannity said

HANNITY: THE DISINFORMATION BOARD WON'T BE POLICING ANY OF BIDEN'S ‘LIES’

SEAN HANNITY: The far-left mob. They're at it again in what was a blatant attempt to intimidate the U.S. Supreme Court, and obstruct justice. And someone leaked Justice Alito's draft majority opinion overturning Roe versus Wade. It was only a draft. That doesn't necessarily mean that's the final decision.

…

The court has not ruled one way or the other. I actually suspect that Professor Dershowitz's theory that he offered last night on this program will be correct. But time will tell. This leak is likely, he said, a result of a self-serving far-left court employee who perhaps is attempting to coerce the court's decision or maybe make the case for court-packing, whatever the case may be. We'll find out, hopefully sooner than later.

…

Now an investigation is underway to identify the leaker and, by the way, bring this perpetrator to justice. But make no mistake, if Justice Alito's decision stands and Roe v. Wade is, in fact, overturned. Let me also separate fact from fiction: abortion in America does not become illegal. Instead, individual states, state legislators, they and the voters, of course, you, will decide the rules and regulations regarding abortion. And right now, views on abortion are split right down the middle.

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE: