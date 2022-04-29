Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Hannity: The Disinformation board won't be policing any of Biden's 'lies'

Hannity slams Psaki's refusal to acknowledge concerns over Disinformation board director

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Hannity: The Disinformation Governance Board will not police Biden’s ‘lies’ Video

Hannity: The Disinformation Governance Board will not police Biden’s ‘lies’

Sean Hannity discusses the executive director for the Disinformation Governance Board, Nina Jankowicz, and how she is raising some questions on ‘Hannity.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean Hannity dove into Jen Psaki refusing to answer questions regarding the Disinformation Board's new director and her questionable social media posts on ‘Hannity.’

SEAN HANNITY: Apparently, Jen Psaki doesn't know a thing about Nina Jankowicz or Biden's new disinformation governance board. Jen Psaki is reportedly too busy negotiating her contract with NBC and preparing for her new role with the network. She'll fit in perfectly. All they do is peddle lies and conspiracy theories nonstop. Kinda like fake news CNN, but according to Jen Psaki, the Biden administration would never lie to you. So why wouldn't they be in charge of policing disinformation? 

HANNITY: DEMOCRATS ARE IN A STATE OF PANIC

And why would anyone be opposed to that? Now, forget Biden's outright lie about his involvement in Hunter's foreign international business schemes, or his lies about inflation being transitory, or the lies about blaming Putin for higher gas prices when they were higher long before Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, or his lies surrounding gun companies falsely claiming that they can't be sued or his lies about record job creation in a great economy, or his lies about inheriting a broken border, or the lie about mass migration being seasonal. Or the lie about border patrol officials whipping migrants. 

That never happened. And a full investigation to prove that. Now, of course, the Disinformation Governance Board will not be policing any of that disinformation. I'm sure they're not going to go back and figure out why they lied about Russia collusion with Trump, that never happened. I'm sure they'll never go back and look at the lies they themselves have been involved in. I don't think they'll fact-check themselves either. Instead, the real threat, according to the White House, is disinformation from all of the dangerous keyboard warriors, a lot of them in the basement, in their underwear on Twitter that will now be able to tweet whatever the heck they want, thanks to Elon Musk.

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 30: White House Press Secretary Jen Pskai swats at an insect flying near her head during the daily news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on August 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. Psaki fielded questions about Hurricane Ida, the ongoing pull out of U.S. military forces and their allies from Afghanistan and other topics.  (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 30: White House Press Secretary Jen Pskai swats at an insect flying near her head during the daily news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on August 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. Psaki fielded questions about Hurricane Ida, the ongoing pull out of U.S. military forces and their allies from Afghanistan and other topics.  (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Oh, freedom of speech. What a concept. Now the disinformation czar –This gets interesting, Nina Jankowicz told NPR that she shudders to think about free speech absolutists taking over social media platforms. Now, as a new member of the DHS, Department of Homeland Security. She's going to do what she can to restore order. But get this, in 2020, when Donald Trump was president, she said the executive branch had no business policing information. She actually called it anti-democratic.

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

Hannity: The Disinformation Governance Board will not police Biden’s ‘lies’ Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.