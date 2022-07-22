Hannity: This is shameful, this is dangerous and you should be mortified

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean Hannity discussed gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin getting attacked and then the suspect getting released from jail without paying bail on "Hannity."



SEAN HANNITY: That weapon could have gone right to the carotid, right to his heart. Thankfully, Zelden was able to grab the attacker's wrist. It was very quick move on his part and prevent serious injury before being pulled to the ground. Following the incident, Congressman Zeldin tweeted, quote, the attacker's words as he tried to stab me a few hours ago, you're done. But several attendees quickly jumped into action.

Tackle the guy, Zeldin continued, quote, The attacker will likely be instantly released under New York's law. Now, anyway, Zeldin was right because shortly after the perpetrator was arrested, he was immediately released from jail. After posting $0 in bail on his own recognizance. Zero, he tried to kill a public official. So let me get this straight.

In New York State, a person can assault a public figure, a sitting congressman, a gubernatorial candidate, try and kill a sitting congressman and a gubernatorial candidate with a deadly weapon. And the state is more than happy to let the attacker waltz right out of jail. No bail on their own recognizance. That's okay. This is shameful. It is dangerous. New Yorkers. You should be mortified.

