Hannity reacts to latest report on Georgia's election results

Fox News host Sean Hannity discussed the importance of election security, citing a new report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which claimed there were some discrepancies in the Fulton County, Georgia election counting process, Thursday on "Hannity."

Hannity revealed why he believes Democrats are "terrified" of election integrity measures that are reportedly popular with many Americans.

"In Georgia's deep blue Fulton County, where Biden received a nearly 73% of the vote, there are now reports from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution out, Newsweek, others showing that scores of votes may have been double-counted," Hannity said. "According to the AJC, left-leaning newspaper, by the way, quote, ‘A duplicate right in vote forcing her Kanye West was a big clue that some absentee ballots had been counted twice in Fulton County.’"

Hannity noted that public images show duplicate ballots that appear to have different batch numbers in Fulton County, Georgia. He continued to read the AJC's report, "‘Digital ballot images made public under Georgia’s new voting law show that nearly 200 ballots that election officials initially scanned two times last fall before the recount.'"

Hannity continued to question how errors like this could have been made, saying, "At best what we are seeing out of Fulton county is incompetence running rampant at a high level, and at worst, serious fraud and potential abuse is going on pretty much in plain sight."

Hannity stressed the importance of confidence in election results calling it "paramount to the survival of our great republic."

"I often cite several measures that all states should adopt. Voter identification, signature verification, chain of custody integrity, voter rolls being updated for every election, and most states have statutory language that partisan observers be allowed to watch of the vote count, all political sides, they should watch the count from start to finish."

Though audits can be time-consuming, Hannity stressed the importance of maintaining accurate and valid votes and resurfaced his question about why Democrats are so opposed.

"Now the Democratic Party, well, they should welcome election integrity efforts with open arms."