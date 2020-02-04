Hannity responds to Pelosi's ripping of Trump's address: 'One of the most classless things ever done'

Sean Hannity praised President Trump's third State of the Union address to Congress Tuesday night -- which drew groans from Democrats in attendance and prompted a furious House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to rip up her copy of Trump's speech as soon as it concluded in a remarkable scene.

PELOSI TWEETS OUT TRUMP'S APPARENT HANDSHAKE SNUB

"I have seen a lot of State of the Unions over the years. Tonight, perhaps, by far the best I've ever seen," Hannity moments after the president's address concluded.

TRUMP TAKES ON 'RADICAL LEFT' IN DRAMATIC STATE OF THE UNION

"You saw the president tonight," Hannity continued. "He is pushing prosperity, freedom, security and moments ago he delivered the most compelling, uplifting speech of his life, highlighting the groundbreaking success. Jobs in America booming. Income soaring. Poverty in America lowering."

"We are highly respected all over the world," the primetime host went on. "Tonight was about American greatness. It includes brave men and women who make this country the single greatest place God ever gave man."

Hannity also responded to the somber expressions and audible murmurs from Democrats in the chamber at various points of the president's speech, comparing their reaction to a "Saturday Night Live skit."

"They are clearly living tonight in a very different alternative reality. Another America that I don't recognize," he said.

GALLUP POLL SHOWS TRUMP, GOP APPROVAL HIT RECORD HIGHS AMID IMPEACHMENT

Taking aim at Pelosi for ripping up Trump's speech upon the conclusion of his address, Hannity called the remarkable scene "one of the most classless things ever done in the history of the State of the Union."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Despite the unyielding rage from the Democrats," he concluded, "he [Trump] delivered a powerful optimistic, patriotic speech with real statistics and success behind it. Conservatism works. It's working now, and it's working for the American people."