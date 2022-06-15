GOP candidate wins historic race in Texas: Democratic Party has 'walked away from the Hispanic community'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Congresswoman-elect Mayra Flores joined "Hannity" on Wednesday to discuss her win in a special election race in Texas that has historically been a Democratic district.

MAYRA FLORES: Well, I feel like the Democrat Party has walked away from the Hispanic community. They’ve gone so far left, and they don’t represent our values. People always ask me, Mayra, how can you be a Republican whenever you’re born in Mexico? That clearly shows me they know nothing about our culture. I was raised with strong conservative values. We’re all about faith, family and hard work. That’s who we are. Our values really do align with the Republican Party, but I do feel that, you know, prior to 2020, no one was really paying attention to the Hispanic community.

I’m grateful finally the Republican Party is investing in the Hispanic community, because we’re the future, but the Democrat party has fully abandoned us and taken us for granted. They feel entitled to our vote. They feel they don’t really have to work for it. What we’re showing now is that yes, you do have to work to earn our vote, and that’s why we won this special election, because we worked hard. We knocked on thousands of doors and made thousands of phone calls. I have the most hard-working team. That’s the reason why we’re also going to win that re-election in November, because no one is going to outdo the work that we’re doing.

