Hannity: China is a 'shining' example of the left's ideology

Sean Hannity compared the left with communist China in Friday's opening monologue of "Hannity."

NBA'S ENES KANTER FREEDOM SLAMS CHINA 'PUPPET' YAO MING: 'BIG BODY, SMALL HEART AND TINY BRAIN'

"There is no freedom in China," he said. "There['s] no freedom of religion, no freedom of speech, no freedom of thought, no freedom at all. You can be thrown in jail for using the wrong words, believing the wrong things or sharing the wrong links online. Censorship — that rules the day."

China "is a shining, real-world example of the left's ideology in practice — authoritarianism, we call it," he continued. "If Bernie Sanders had his way, this is what the [United States] eventually would look like. This is why we are so adamantly opposed to censorship, cancel culture, boycotts, all the things we discuss often."

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Like China, CNN is guilty of attempted censorship, Hannity noted. Former CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker hired "multiple high-level staffers" to try to "get [Fox News personalities] taken off the air, or boycotted and silenced."

"And because as Humpty Dumpty [Brian Stelter] once hysterically squealed, ‘Our opinions are poison.’"

Hannity noted that "another guy who loves censorship, Mark Zuckerberg, is also facing severe consequences" in the wake of Facebook's record stock market decline and subpar earnings report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

" … Facebook has been hemorrhaging traffic ever since Zuckerberg decided to meddle in the 2020 presidential election," Hannity said. "Remember, he was also responsible for censoring a very true and damaging report about Joe and Hunter Biden in the days leading up to the election. Maybe Zuckerberg could be more worried about creating a usable platform, [and] less worried about the political opinions of Americans who are not from Silicon Valley and don't share his radical left-wing views."