Hannity hammers Biden after 'weird, strange, embarrassing public breakdown': 'What's going on here?'

Democrats are quietly scrambling after Joe Biden's "weird, strange, embarrassing public breakdown" this week, Sean Hannity claimed Thursday.

Discussing Biden's bizarre statements during an interview at the virtual convention of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ), the "Hannity" host told viewers that the presumptive Democratic nominee has become an "unmitigated disaster" for the party.

BIDEN WALKS BACK AFRICAN-AMERICAN 'DIVERSITY' REMARKS

"He looks extremely weak," Hannity said, "even from his basement bunker, with the lightest possible schedule of any presidential candidate in history. He is struggling and struggling big time."

During the interview, Biden rebuked CBS correspondent Errol Barnett for asking the former vice president if he had taken a cognitive test, claiming the question was similar to asking Barnett if he was using cocaine.

Biden later raised eyebrows when NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro pressed the former vice president about whether he would "re-engage" with Cuba as president, something suggested would have an impact on Cuban-American voters in Florida.

BEN SHAPIRO WARNS BIDEN 'FALLING APART' AFTER BIZARRE INTERVIEW

"Yes, yes," Biden responded. "And by the way, what you all know, but most people don’t know, unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things.”

Biden later walked back the comment, tweeting late Thursday that "in no way did I mean to suggest the African American community is a monolith—not by identity, not on issues, not at all."

Biden stumbled over his words at other points in the interview, fueling additional speculation about his mental stamina and acuity.

"I don't know what the hell he's saying," Hannity said. "What's going on here? Democrats refuse to talk about it in public. The mob and the media, they're not talking about it in public. But I can tell you, I know for a fact in private, they are telling me and many other people they know it is a serious problem.

"They can't put their head in the sand forever, like an ostrich," he went on. "Like it or not, Biden's cognitive abilities are extremely troubling and they will be on the ballot. What we are seeing, frankly, is just bizarre. It's not normal. That's all I know."

Fox News' Caleb Parke contributed to this report.