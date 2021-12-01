Hannity: Biden administration takes responsibility for nothing

Sean Hannity enumerated the many failures of President Biden's administration in his opening monologue Wednesday night, citing the supply chain and border crises, among others.

As supply chain shortages threaten to spoil Christmas gift-giving, "the buck does not stop with Joe or anybody in the White House," the "Hannity" host said. "…[T]he Biden administration takes responsibility for nothing, including the ongoing pandemic that Biden promised he would shut down."

Biden said today that he "can't promise that every person will get every gift they want on time," adding that "[o]nly Santa Claus can keep that promise."

SANTA MAY NOT BE COMING TO TOWN NEAR YOU, THANKS TO COVID

Besides the supply chain crisis, the president also has to contend with the omicron variant of the coronavirus. He recently banned travel from eight African countries in a move that Hannity exposed for its hypocrisy.

"[W]hen [former President] Donald Trump banned travel from China - where the virus originated from - Biden called him ‘hysterical,’ ‘xenophobic’ and a ‘fear-monger,’" he remarked. "And of course, [he] suggested he's racist. Apparently, now it's OK because President Joe and Dr. Fauci approve."

When asked Wednesday why Biden imposed a travel ban on countries with no cases of the omicron variant, Fauci said the Biden administration "wanted to see if [it] could bide time temporarily."

Hannity reacted, "[O]f course, throughout this entire pandemic, there's one thing we can always count on, and that is the great flip-flop Dr. Fauci, who's in love with his newfound celebrity status. His 15 minutes [of fame] have been over a long, long time ago. He should be fired."

Wednesday, Dr. Fauci referenced "the new regulation" requiring all air travelers entering the United States to provide a negative COVID-19 test conducted within 24 hours of their arrival. On the other hand, border crossers traveling by other means are "a different issue," Fauci said.

In effect, Hannity said, "Fauci and Biden [are] more than happy to ban travel from Africa. But if you enter this country illegally, you just waltz right through and you get preferential treatment. You get no testing because [White House press secretary] Jen Psaki says you're not going to be here very long."

Hannity concluded, "We all know Jen Psaki, Biden and Fauci are all liars … Joe Biden is a disaster. His policies are terrible. His brain is barely functioning. America is now facing several major crises. He has caused every one, and all of them have been preventable. Now Republicans, independents [and] Democrats are desperately looking for a better way forward."