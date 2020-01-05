Gutfeld: Trump is sending a 'clear message' that he means what he says

During “The Greg Gutfeld Show” on Saturday night, host Greg Gutfeld reacted to the U.S. airstrike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force the day before, saying that President Trump sent a "clear message" that he means what he says.

The Pentagon confirmed the game-changing U.S. military attack that killed Soleimani and other military officials at Baghdad International Airport on Friday. Soleimani was the long-running leader of the elite intelligence wing called Quds Force – which itself has been a designated terror group since 2007, and is estimated to be 20,000 strong.

“If there’s one thing we’ve learned in three years is that Trump will always respond,” Gutfeld said on Saturday.

He added, “A U.S. drone took out the guy who helped direct wars in Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Lebanon. A guy whose efforts led to the deaths of hundreds of Americans in Iraq. He was a bad guy doing really bad things for a really long time.”

Gutfeld noted that “taking out a bad guy is bad” because it is connected to Trump, responding to some media outlets broadcasting that Soleimani’s killing could lead to a war.

“Iran already doesn’t like us. Hasn’t liked us for decades. Iran’s been not liking us way before Trump was elected president,” Gutfeld said.

He added, “If you ask me Trump took action to stop a war, not start one.”

On Friday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on “Fox & Friends” that by ordering the airstrike that killed Soleimani Trump has demonstrated to Iran's leaders that he will take "swift, decisive" actions to protect Americans.

“He’s sending a clear message that Trump means what he says,” Gutfeld said on Saturday. “That it’s never a good idea to stake out your army in another country and plan attacks against the U.S. and think that you’re going to get away with it. Not while he is president at least.”

“Isn’t the killing of old generals by drone preferable to sending waves of young men and women to their deaths on a battlefield?” Gutfeld asked. “So maybe this doesn’t mean war at all, war is when the old generals send young people to die.”

“Under Trump we just kill those old generals,” Gutfeld continued. “He did it with a flying robot. That’s progress.”

