Grieving mother blasts Pritzker for 'protecting' criminals after daughter’s death tied to illegal immigrant

A grieving mother blasted Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, saying he’s siding with "criminals over citizens" as he pushes back against a federal immigration crackdown in his state.

"It frustrates me very much every time I hear Gov. Pritzker talk, because he is supposed to be upholding the law, not instigating people to turn on the men and women who are just doing their job," Jennifer Bos said Tuesday on "Fox & Friends First."

Her daughter, 37-year-old Megan Bos, went missing earlier this year. Following weeks of searching, Megan's body was found in a container behind the home of an illegal immigrant north of Chicago.

Luis Mendoza-Gonzalez, an immigrant residing in the U.S. illegally from Mexico, was charged in April with concealment of a death, abuse of a corpse and obstruction of justice, according to DHS.

DHS said the suspect was released by Lake County Judge Randie Bruno at the conclusion of his initial court appearance because of Illinois’ bail reform laws. In July, Mendoza-Gonzalez was then taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.

Bos’ cause of death remains undetermined. The coroner reported no signs of trauma, though her body reportedly was in an advanced state of decomposition and exposed to chemical substances. Toxicology tests showed fentanyl, cocaine metabolites and morphine in her system. Her mother denied earlier DHS claims that she had been decapitated.

During a press conference on Monday, Pritzker blasted the presence of federal immigration officers in Illinois, calling it a "war on our people."

"Over the weekend, we received numerous confirmed reports of federal agents from ICE and Customs and Border Patrol abusing their power, intimidating innocent civilians," Pritzker said.

"All of this has been aimed at causing chaos and mayhem in the hopes of creating a pretext to deploy military troops against Chicago and Broadview and other suburbs."

Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson have strongly opposed the federal enforcement efforts on illegal immigration, with Pritzker accusing officers of harassment.

"ICE is running around the Loop harassing people for not being White. Just a year ago, that was illegal in the United States. Now, ICE is making it commonplace," said Pritzker alongside Johnson.

Bos dismissed the governor’s stance as political theater, calling it "a show."

"They're so stuck in the ideology of looking like they're everyone's savior, but they're protecting criminals over the citizens of Illinois," she said.

Now, she is calling for stricter immigration enforcement and support for President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

"A lot of people say, ‘Well, you know, these people have been here for five years, 10 years. They're just trying to earn a living and get by. They’re nice. They’ve done nothing,’" Bos said.

"Well, Mr. Mendoza-Gonzalez didn’t do anything either, until he did this. So yes, if they’re here illegally, I believe that when they commit a crime and they’re arrested, they should be turned over."