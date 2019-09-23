Elizabeth Warren plays waiting game, letting Biden, Sanders 'drip' away voters, Greg Gutfeld says

With Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., pulling ahead of the primary field in the most recent Iowa polling, Greg Gutfeld believes the presidential hopeful is just playing the waiting game and letting her competition -- including former Vice President Joe Biden -- "drip" away voters.

"She's like a bucket under a leak. She doesn't have to do anything, the leaks just fall into her bucket because Sanders is leaking people and Biden is leaking people," Gutfeld said on "The Five" Monday.

"She just has to sit there and just get it all out the big bucket and just hang out because when Sanders goes all his people are going to go to her."

The latest Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom poll showed Warren as the first choice for 22 percent of the voters surveyed, while Biden was first choice of 20 percent of the voters.

In June, the Register poll showed Biden leading with 24 percent support, nine percentage points clear of Warren and eight points clear of Sanders.

While Biden continues to lead in national polls some are concerned about his current standing.

Co-host Jesse Watters pointed out Biden may lose multiple early primaries before he reaches states he polls strongest in.

"I've seen three polls where he's losing to either Warren or Sanders in New Hampshire," Watters said.

And I just saw a poll where he's behind Bernie in Nevada, so he could potentially lose three in a row before he even gets to his strongest states so far in South Carolina."

