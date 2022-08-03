Greg Abbott shreds Biden over the 'catastrophic' border crisis during Maria Bartiromo's live summit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shredded the Biden administration for making the border "catastrophic" during Maria Bartiromo’s summit on the "Broken Border Crisis" hosted on Fox Nation.

"When we have open border policies like what Biden has allowed, every town and city in the United States is a border community," the Republican governor said.

The Biden administration took out four major border policies under President Trump: building the wall, "Remain in Mexico" policy, Title 42 and ending catch-and-release, all of which have contributed to the chaos, Abbott said.

Texas is left to pick up the pieces of the border crisis by either bussing migrants across the country, having the National Guard send migrants back home or having the Texas Department of Public Safety arrest illegal immigrants and return them to the border.

FORMER TEXAS SHERIFF SAYS BIDEN ADMIN 'INTENTIONALLY' OPENED BORDER, CAUSING 'DESTRUCTION AND CHAOS'

"The Biden administration, border patrol, they were dropping these migrants off in these small, local communities that were incapable in dealing with the large number of migrants," Abbott told Fox Nation. "They talked about maybe bussing these migrants to San Antonio. I said, ‘Don’t do that. I have a better idea. We’re going to put them on buses and send them all the way to Washington, D.C.'"

Though people in Washington, D.C., and New York are getting a glimpse of what the Texas government is dealing with, Abbott said they "haven’t yet seen the fullness" of what Texas is sending to them.

"The more they see the numbers rise, the more they are going to be asking the federal government for assistance and it’s going to create a situation for the Biden administration where they are trying to help these liberal coastal cities in the northeast deal with the immigration system while they are not helping the state of Texas and that will just cause the rest of America, and especially Texans, to grow more furious with the Biden administration."

"The Biden administration... has to realize exactly the chaos they have created and correct it," Abbott said.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NATION

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have not called Abbott to discuss the crisis at the border , while he has talked to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas "a time or two at most," he added.

"They really don’t care," he told Bartiromo. "As kind of what you were suggesting earlier... they are trying to bury their heads in the sand about all of this and most of America really is not understanding the severity of the problem that we are dealing with... We are trying to expose to the United States, in all corners of the country, exactly how catastrophic the Biden administration has made the border."