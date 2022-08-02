Texas officer says flow of migrants across Rio Grande is 'nonstop and very consistent'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News correspondent Griff Jenkins joined Texas Department of Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to discuss the ongoing surge of migrants at the southern border.

Jenkins spoke to Olivarez from near the Rio Grande, where a migrant had just gone missing and was presumed to have drowned in the river.

"The dangerous journey that immigrants are making to get across this dangerous river into the United States. It goes to show you the example of what can actually happen to these immigrants."

MAYORKAS CLAIMS SOUTHERN BORDER ‘IS SECURE’ AS HISTORIC MIGRANT CRISIS RAGES

The House Republican Conference on Friday unveiled an ambitious blueprint of policies to secure the besieged southern border if the GOP retakes control of the chamber next year — a framework that will seek to bolster physical infrastructure as well as closing asylum loopholes.

The framework , obtained first by Fox News Digital, consists of policy proposals for Republicans to pass in the House should they take the majority next year after the November midterms.

Leading the policy rollout is legislation that would require the federal government to continue with construction of the Trump-era border wall . Almost 500 miles of the project was constructed during the Trump administration, but it was immediately halted by the Biden administration. It has led to a situation where there are yawning gaps in the barrier through which migrants pour into the U.S.

Olivarez said the flow of migrants into the La Joya, Texas area is "nonstop and very consistent."

Jenkins previewed Wednesday's Fox Nation live summit, "Broken Border Crisis," which highlights the smuggling operations at the southern border and how these smugglers take migrants across the river to gain asylum status.

"It is really going to lay bare what's really happening down here on the southern border. Still painting a very stark contrast to what DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is telling people when he says that the border is, quote, secure," Jenkins told host Lawrence Jones.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lt. Olivarez concluded by stating how the cartels have gained control over the southern border.

"They're profiting billions of dollars off of human smuggling as well as drugs. But right now, their main commodity, and they use these immigrants as a commodity is human smuggling, bringing these immigrants across the river, because they know right now that pretty much has an open door policy because of the federal government, and they're able to exploit that."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX NATION TO WATCH MARIA BARTIROMO'S "BROKEN BORDERS" SPECIAL ON WEDNESDAY AT 11AM ET

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report