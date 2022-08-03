Former Texas sheriff says Biden admin 'intentionally' opened border, causing 'destruction and chaos'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox Nation's "Broken Border Crisis" summit, hosted by Maria Bartiromo, highlighted the crisis facing the southern border and how Texas has been left to provide security in place of the federal government.

Lawrence Jones sat down Wednesday with Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez, National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd, and former Jackson County Sheriff AJ Louderback to discuss what officials have witnessed and the increased border security efforts in the Lone Star State.

"This administration has the intention to hurt Texans, this is straining law enforcement at the state and local level, a situation that the Biden administration is intentionally doing to this country," said Louderback.

Olivarez said the purpose of Operation Lone Star is to target the influx of human and drug smuggling and provide additional resources and manpower to Border Patrol.

Judd said the cartels are using groups of migrants to "create gaps in coverage" so they can push drugs and illegal aliens from "special interest countries" into the U.S. Judd said illegal immigrants are used as "pawns" for their cartel operations.

He went on to slam the Biden administration for pushing open-border "activism."

"You would think this nation would prioritize U.S. citizens over open-border activists. DHS is permeated with political appointees who are activists and as a result, it's enriching cartels and endangering Americans."

Judd slammed leftists' claims that Border Patrol agents are racists, saying a majority of agents are minorities.

Louderback torched the Biden administration for the "destruction and chaos" that has resulted at a border that is now "more open than ever before."

Judd said he has sat with Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas on multiple occasions to discuss what needs to be done to "hold illegal aliens in custody," which he argues would mitigate the crisis.

Olivarez added, "Texas will continue to push forward to secure the border with support from Gov. Abbott and state legislators, and we see the responsibility to protect the state and the entire country because the federal government will not do either."

