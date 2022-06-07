Gov. Kemp rips Stacey Abrams' role in 'radical' group that supports defunding police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Tuesday that Georgians won’t look favorably upon Democrat gubernatorial challenger Stacey Abrams joining a "radical" anti-police funding group.

"Georgians can't trust Stacey Abrams to stand with our men and women in law enforcement, and they certainly can't trust her to keep our families safe, you know, while she's been embracing these type policies and serving on boards… she's actually profiting from," Kemp told "Fox & Friends."

The Marguerite Casey Foundation, a far-left grant-making organization that counts Stacey Abrams as a board member, increased its anti-police funding shortly after she joined the group and with her approval, despite her campaign saying she disagrees with the foundation on such issues.

Abrams' campaign previously told Fox News Digital that the second-time Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate does not hold the same views as the Marguerite Casey Foundation, which she joined in May 2021. The group has voiced support for defunding and abolishing the police on several occasions.

STACEY ABRAMS GROUP INCREASED ANTI-POLICE FUNDING SHORTLY AFTER SHE JOINED ITS BOARD, AND WITH HER SUPPORT

Abrams, who has tried to distance herself from the hardline rhetoric of the "defund the police" movement in the past, has received at least $52,500 in income from the foundation, according to her financial disclosures.

Kemp proceeded to praise law enforcement for arresting 526 people in the past year that had outstanding warrants -- 27 of them for murder.

"The people here know who is doing something about crime. And the men and women in law enforcement know who's going to continue to stand with them. And that's me and not her," Kemp said.

"I just don't think Georgians are going to look favorably upon her being a part of a radical organization that wants to defund the police. I mean, that's insanity. We see how that is working out for cities that did that over a year ago around the country."

Fox News' Joe Schoffstall contributed to this report.