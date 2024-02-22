West Virginia GOP proposes slapping teachers, librarians who show sexual material to kids with felonies

West Virginia Republicans are seeking to allow criminal charges to move forward against teachers and librarians who expose children to sexual material after parents around the country have complained about pornographic content in books in schools.

The proposed criminal liability law, House Bill 4654, was approved by the House and moved to the Senate for consideration Tuesday.

West Virginia law currently allows for schools, libraries and museums to be exempted from the obscenity law, a felony that carries a maximum of five years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine.

"Any adult, with knowledge of the character of the matter, who knowingly and intentionally distributes, offers to distribute, or displays to a minor any obscene matter, is guilty of a felony and, upon conviction thereof, shall be fined not more than $25,000, or confined in a state correctional facility for not more than five years, or both," the law on punishment for exposing kids to obscenities, §61-8A-2, said.

A local American Civil Liberties Union chapter said it disagreed with removing the exemptions.

"Citing concerns about pedophile librarians, lawmakers advanced HB 4654 out of committee. The bill is designed to create confusion for educators about what kinds of materials can be taught or displayed… Tell lawmakers to focus on real problems," the ACLU said on X.

Parents around the country have complained about sexually explicit materials in schools, some raising the level of pornographic imagery. One of the books that was frequently highlighted as being inappropriate for students was " This Book is Gay ." The book contains information about explicit sex acts like orgies and how to navigate hookup apps.

The book also discusses the casual hookup site "Grindr" and includes detailed information on how to have anal and "girl on girl" sex.

"We all want to have sex with loads of people," the book states. "[T]he prostate gland… feels amazing when massaged. Lots of men, gay or straight, like how this feels."

"Let's talk about dildos: I think a lot of people assume that where there is no penis, a desperate sexual void is created, out of which something [bleep] shaped must ultimately slot in order to satisfy," the book continued. "I've only every slept with two women who enjoyed using dildos. I hate wearing a strap-on. I've only every done it once and NEVER AGAIN!"

It also included information on sex parties and orgies. "Saunas, or 'bath houses,' are dotted all over the country, and they are perfectly legal. People (many saunas run lesbian nights) pay some money to enter and then have a bit of a sauna and some random sex. Again, this is fine as long as you're safe."