Google's decision to walk back Biden-era YouTube account bans hailed as 'huge development' for free speech

Company admits it censored content under pressure from Biden administration officials

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley lauded Google’s decision to allow banned YouTube accounts to be reinstated this week after the company admitted it had censored COVID-19 content under pressure from the Biden administration.

"This is a huge development for the free speech community," Turley said Wednesday on "America's Newsroom."

"We need these companies, particularly in fending off the EU [European Union], which is being very aggressive in this anti-free speech campaign."

The Fox News contributor's remarks came after referencing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's push for Europeans to push the since-passed Digital Services Act across the finish line in 2022, right after former DOGE leader Elon Musk purchased Twitter.

DAVID MARCUS: DEMS FREAK OUT OVER SHORT-LIVED KIMMEL CANCELLATION, BUT IGNORE SHOCKING GOOGLE REVELATION

Former President Joe Biden with an American flag in the background

Then-President Joe Biden joins family caregivers, care workers, early childhood educators and advocates to celebrate progress made by care champions while calling for additional legislative action at a rally in Union Station on April 09, 2024 in Washington, DC.  (Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Care Can't Wait Action)

The act is an EU policy that regulates online platforms such as social networks, content-sharing platforms and app stores, and is intended to "prevent illegal and harmful activities online and the spread of disinformation." 

The law has since faced opposition from the Trump administration amid its free speech promotion on the global stage. 

Turley's comments also come after Google announced Tuesday an offer of reinstatement to YouTube accounts that were banned for political speech.

Fox News Digital obtained a document authored by a lawyer representing Google that was sent to the House Judiciary Committee detailing the shift that could affect both average users and more high-profile figures like FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, White House counterterrorism chief Sebastian Gorka and "War Room" podcast host Steve Bannon, all of whom were permanently banned in recent years for COVID-19 or election-related content.

SENATE LAWMAKERS CLASH OVER TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S APPROACH TO SPEECH, CENSORSHIP

Google apps, including YouTube, Google and Chrome

Google app logos, Drive, YouTube, Gmail, Chrome, Google and Google Maps are displayed on the screen of an iPhone on June 08, 2023 in Paris, France. Google revealed that it received pressure from the Biden administration to censor COVID-19 content. (Chesnot/Getty Images)

The document also contained a section about the Biden administration, saying then-White House officials pushed Google behind the scenes to remove alleged misinformation regarding COVID-19.

Google's lawyer also said the platform censored content separately from the Biden administration's requirements based on internal policies that the company has since rolled back.

A spokesperson for the company told Fox News Digital it did not have anything more to add besides what was in the document.

The development echoes language from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who previously accused the former administration of pressuring the social media giant to crack down on some COVID-19 content.

"[This censorship] came at a great cost, not just free speech cost, but, in COVID, we never had the debate that other countries had," Turley said.

This is the antithesis of free speech: Hugh Hewitt Video

"Many of our allies did not shut down their schools, and they have not experienced the psychological and developmental problems that we have experienced, and that's because, at platforms like Google and YouTube and Facebook, these scientists were barred. They were banned. They were blacklisted."

Turley added that Elon Musk, who purchased X, then known as Twitter, with a vow to champion free speech, deserves credit, adding that other outlets are now shying away from censorship.

Fox News' Ashley Oliver and Emma Colton contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

