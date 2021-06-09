Google employee fired for questioning equity training tells Tucker about ‘disruptive’ work environment

Former Google employee Taras Kobernyk is bearing all after being fired from the tech giant for questioning company equity training.

Kobernyk since penned a memo laying out what concerned him while working for the Big Tech behemoth and told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Wednesday that this includes racially "damaging" behavior.

"In my memo, I just tried to list different things that I encountered during my time at Google. Things that I didn’t think were right, that were disruptive and long-term damaging even for racial relations," he said. "So Google was basically undermining things it was supposed to improve."

GOOGLE ‘DIVERSITY HEAD’ WHO POSTED ANTI-SEMITIC COMMENTS STAYING WITH COMPANY

The ex-employee explained that writing down workplace worries was a commonly-used method of expression at Google, which his manager encouraged him to do after speaking out against equity training.

But after submitting his concerns in writing, Kobernyk was immediately asked to remove his document since it had been flagged as "inappropriate" and "offensive."

"I ultimately refused to delete the document and that’s when Google fired me."

"Verbally I was told that certain sections of the document were questioning living experiences of people of color of criticizing fellow employees or even that I was using the word ‘genetics’ in the racial context," he explained.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kobernyk said he was somewhat surprised Google took the extreme measure of letting him go when they had the opportunity to handle and "bury" the whole situation instead of allowing it to inflate.