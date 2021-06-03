Google 'diversity head' who posted anti-Semitic comments staying with company

Google announced on Thursday that Kamau Bobb, the head of their diversity strategy, will remain with the company but will be removed from the diversity team after a report that he made anti-Semitic remarks.

In a 2007 blog post titled "If I Were a Jew," Bobb wrote that if he were Jewish that he would "be concerned about my insatiable appetite for war and killing in defense of myself."

On Thursday, a spokesperson for Google announced that Bobb would "no longer be part of our diversity team going forward."

"We unequivocally condemn the past writings by a member of our diversity team that are causing deep offence and pain to members of our Jewish community," the spokesperson continued. These writings are unquestionably hurtful. The author acknowledges this and has apologized."

The company said Bobb will instead focus on his science, technology, engineering, and mathematics work.

Bobb reportedly sent a private apology to the "Jewgler" Employee Resource Group at Google.

"Let me first apologize. what I wrote crudely characterized the entire Jewish community. what was intended as a critique of particular military action fed into antisemitic tropes and prejudice. I think we can all agree, there is no easy solution to this situation. But that’s beside the point. the way I expressed my views on that conflict were hurtful," Bobb wrote in the email, obtained by the New York Post.

The 2007 blog post was first reported by the Washington Free Beacon and has since sparked backlash for Google.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish human rights group called for Bobb to be fired.