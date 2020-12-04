'GMA' reports on politicians caught in COVID hypocrisy, never utters the word 'Democrat'

ABC forgot about the D's.

ABC News' "Good Morning America" ran a report on Friday about the epidemic of hypocrisy that's been plaguing the nation's leaders in recent weeks. However, the report was missing one glaring detail about those swept up in the controversy.

"We're gonna turn now to some politicians behaving badly, a case of 'Do as I say, not as I do,' so to speak," co-anchor Cecilia Vega introduced the segment.

But as NewsBusters pointed out, ABC neglected to "utter the word 'Democrat'" anytime in the report.

USA TODAY MOCKED AFTER 'FACT CHECK' CLAIMS CALLING OUT DEMS FOR COVID HYPOCRISY IS 'MISSING CONTEXT'

ABC News correspondent T.J. Holmes led the coverage, beginning with Austin, Texas, Mayor Steve Adler, a Democrat who came under fire after it was discovered he recorded a Facebook video message urging his residence to hunker down amid spikes of coronavirus cases -- while he was on vacation in Mexico.

"Growing outrage this morning over one Texas politician's decision to defy his own advice and stay home as coronavirus cases rise across the country," Holmes said, before detailing Adler's misdeed.

Holmes then pivoted to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who last month faced heavy backlash after it was reported that he had attended an indoor birthday party maskless at the posh restaurant the French Laundry in Napa County while he pled to Californians to wear masks and practice social distancing. Holmes himself never said Newsom's party affiliation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock was also mentioned after the Democrat was caught leaving town for Missisippi this Thanksgiving after telling his residents not to travel for the holiday. But like Mayor Adler, Hancock was never identified as a Democrat.

The only time the Democratic Party was remotely acknowledged throughout the report was when ABC included a "(D) Califronia" in a graphic under Newsom's name while airing a clip of his apology.