USA Today mocked after 'fact check' claims calling out Dems for COVID hypocrisy is 'missing context'

USA Today was once again mocked Wednesday over another so-called "fact check," this time for their scrutiny of a claim calling out Democratic leaders for their apparent coronavirus hypocrisy.

On Tuesday, USA Today outlined the claim that "[s]everal Democratic politicians urge social distancing and issuing stay-at-home advisories but host or attend gatherings," which stemmed from a viral Facebook post from the group Occupy Democrats Logic.

The post, which has since been taken down, included a screenshot of a Nov. 13 tweet from conservative commentator Liz Wheeler, who called out California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for flouting CDC guidelines over the past several weeks.

"CA Gov Newsom bans gatherings of 10+ people... but attends party with dozens of people. Mayor Lightfoot locks down Chicago again... but celebrates Biden with crowds in streets. Pelosi hosts giant reception... while you’re not allowed. Are people really ok with this hypocrisy?!" Wheeler exclaimed.

The fact check acknowledges that there was "some truth" to the claims, confirming that Newsom did in fact attend a dinner party at the French Laundry in Napa County and Lightfoot similarly addressed a pro-Biden celebration on the streets of Chicago.

However, the paper pointed out that both Pelosi and the House GOP had planned a dinner for new members of Congress before scrapping those plans. The fact check, however, does not mention Pelosi's infamous trip to a shuttered San Francisco hair salon without wearing a mask, which was first reported by Fox News.

The fact check also goes on to call out President Trump and other White House officials for violating CDC guidelines.

"Based on our research, we rate this claim as MISSING CONTEXT," USA Today concluded. "It’s true that some politicians have acted contrary to the social distancing and stay-at-home practices they are preaching ... Ultimately, however, it’s not just some Democratic politicians flouting COVID-19 policies and guidance – such behavior has been seen on both sides of the aisle, including behavior resulting in a coronavirus outbreak at the White House."

Critics panned USA Today's so-called "fact check" on social media.

"Pro Tip: It's not missing context you're just full of s--- and covering for democrat hypocrisy," Donald Trump Jr. exclaimed.

"'Missing context.' Textbook example of when a 'fact check' is actually an opinion piece in disguise," Real Clear Politics co-founder and president Tom Bevan reacted.

"Their 'missing context' is to whatabout republicans," Tablet Magazine associate editor Noam Blum wrote.

"@usatoday's fact-checks could be the worst ones in the business. this is just insane," Twitchy editor Greg Pollowitz tweeted.

"Is this written by several Democratic politicians?" Grabien Media founder and news editor Tom Elliott asked.

This isn't the only "fact check" from USA Today that was widely panned this week. The paper published another piece on Tuesday declaring that the viral photograph featuring incoming White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki wearing a hammer and sickle Russian-style hat was also "missing context."