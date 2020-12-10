Glenn Greenwald: It's a 'historic crime and disgrace' for media to avoid Hunter Biden story during election

Glenn Greenwald blasted the mainstream media Thursday for refusing to cover the Hunter Biden controversy before the 2020 presidential election.

Greenwald, who resigned as the co-founding editor of The Intercept in October after he accused his now-former colleagues of censoring an article critical of then-Democratic nominee Joe Biden, appeared on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Thursday and weighed in on the damage that has been done by the media during the election.

"We need to recognize what a historic crime and disgrace this is," Greenwald began, "not only in journalism, but as soon as these [Hunter Biden] documents became known, the operatives in the intelligence community, the CIA, [former CIA Director] John Brennan, [former Director of National Intelligence] James Clapper, [former NSA Director] Michael Hayden -- all of the standard professional liars -- issued a letter claiming that this material was the hallmark of Russian disinformation, even though they had no basis for thinking that.

"And that gave the media permission to lie to the public continuously and Silicon Valley [permission] to censor these materials," Greenwald went on.

"So not only did the public not become aware of them, they were lied to. Not only by claiming Russia was involved, even though there's zero evidence that they were and no one thinks that, but by calling it disinformation, the implication was that these documents were forgeries, when now we know that the criminal investigation that's been ongoing is about the very transactions that these documents cover," Greenwald explained.

"This is an incredible crime by the corporate media [to] lie to the public and bury information before an election, but [it's] also again domestic interference on the part of intelligence agencies in order to manipulate the outcome of our election."

When asked why he thought major media organizations no longer report on intelligence services with "some level of skepticism," Greenwald responded by saying intelligence services have "partnered" with the media as part of an effort to block the Trump agenda "on the premise that Trump presidency was dangerous."

"If the media really wants to believe that the Trump presidency poses a danger, that's their prerogative, but what they don't have the right to do is to become disinformation agents," Greenwald said. "And the CIA and all of those guys in the intelligence community, they were all open to the fact that they wanted Donald Trump to lose and they wanted to sabotage his presidency."

He continued, "Remember, Chuck Schumer told Rachel Maddow in early 2017 that the CIA was going to sabotage Trump's presidency if he continues to criticize them and that was the story for the last four years, a union between the intelligence agencies that fed lies to the media that mindlessly repeated them for their own interests."