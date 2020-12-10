Daily Beast panned for claiming Hunter Biden controversy went 'largely unnoticed' before the election

The Daily Beast drew heavy fire for suggesting that Hunter Biden's shady foreign business dealings which appear to be a part of a broad federal investigation in his taxes went "largely unnoticed" ahead of the election.

The Biden transition on Wednesday issued a press release with a statement from Hunter Biden acknowledging that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware was investigating his "tax affairs," but sources told Fox News that his financial links to China are also part of the probe, which began in 2018. Fox News first reported in October that the FBI subpoenaed a laptop and hard drive purportedly belonging to Hunter Biden in connection with a money-laundering investigation in late-2019.

However, despite the mainstream media's refusal to dig into the New York Post reporting from October that shed light on Hunter Biden's overseas ventures, The Daily Beast raised eyebrows when it alluded to the emails that were previously published.

"Evidence of the larger probe was apparent in the markings on a series of documents that were made public—but went largely unnoticed—in the days leading up to the November election, according to two individuals familiar with the matter," the Daily Beast wrote.

That excerpt was panned by critics after Daily Beast politics editor Sam Stein shared it on Twitter.

"It God damn did not go 'unnoticed,'" The Federalist correspondent David Marcus scolded Stein's tweet. "It was reported by one of the biggest newspapers in the country, then promptly censored by big tech to the applause of supposed journalists in the corporate media."

"'Unnoticed' or actively suppressed?" Spectator USA Washington editor Amber Athey asked.

“'but went largely unnoticed' = intentionally covered up the story so it would not hurt Biden’s chances against Trump," Daily Wire reporter Ryan Saavedra tweeted.

"'largely unnoticed' = ignored by most of the mainstream media," Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh similarly wrote.

"'largely unnoticed' should be revised to read 'purposefully unnoticed,'" Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon said.

The mainstream media finally began taking Hunter Biden seriously, at least now that his father has already won the presidential election.

After the New York Post's reporting was dismissed and characterized by members of the media as a "baseless conspiracy theory," a "smear campaign," and "Russian disinformation," Wednesday's announcement from Hunter Biden was ultimately too much for the media to ignore, earning coverage on all the major broadcast and cable news networks.

