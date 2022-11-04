Brother of Chicago murder victim blasts Biden's Illinois trip: 'Say you were wrong'

As President Biden prepared to visit Chicago days before the midterm elections, Fox News' Gianno Caldwell, whose younger brother was murdered in the Windy City's gun violence epidemic over the summer, called for new leadership to tackle the nation's crime crisis and an end to Democrats' soft-on-crime policies.

"[With] the SAFE-T Act in Illinois, second degree homicide is now something that you can't be held on. This is a tragedy by many degrees," Caldwell said Friday on "Your World" with Neil Cavuto." "And I got to tell you, it has to change. And we need a Republican majority in the House and Senate to try to get something done."

After stumping in New Mexico but failing to visit the U.S.-Mexico border for what would've been his first time as president, Biden traveled to Chicago for a Democratic Party function. Few critics believed he would finally address the crime wave there and anywhere across the country.

"This isn't simply a signature issue for me," Caldwell, a Fox News political analyst, told host Neil Cavuto. "Gallup released a poll saying that more Americans this year than in the last five decades believe that crime has increased in their areas. And it has and that's across the country. You look at last year in Chicago, crime was the highest in a quarter of a century."

Caldwell reported homicides in Chicago dwarfed larger cities New York and Los Angeles – by 250% in the case of the City of Angels.

"With that consideration in mind, why wouldn't President Biden speak about an issue that's so critically important and impact so many people? This isn't a Republican or Democrat issue. It's a humanity issue. And people are losing their lives at record rates," he added, blaming Democrats' defund-police policies and bail reform in places like New York and Illinois.

"They need to say, look, we were wrong. We have to change course, and because they refuse to, whether it be Joe Biden, Kamala Harris or even the folks in the city of Chicago," he added.

Caldwell said he expected a Republican resurgence on Election Day that will sweep California Congressman Kevin McCarthy into the speakership.

Caldwell said McCarthy personally told him in an interview he will be proactive if given the opportunity.

"That's why I'm placing my hope that folks like Kevin McCarthy are going to take a direct look at what's going on with these progressive DA's who are allowing these people to come out of it, go in jail and come out the same day and commit more crimes," he said.

"It is a multifaceted approach that must happen in order to change the trajectory, because millions of lives that family lives depend on."