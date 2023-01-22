Gianno Caldwell blasts restaurant for kicking him out over political views: There’s a 'target' on our backs

On Saturday morning, Fox News' Gianno Caldwell was asked to leave a restaurant in North Miami, Florida, because his Conservative views "don't align" with the opinions of the owners.

The restaurant, Paradis Books and Bread, posted on their public Instagram account (@paradis.bb) with a caption that alluded to Gianno and his group, stating that "their behavior and their words made other folks in the space as well as the one of us working very uncomfortable."

BIDEN GRILLED FOR CLAIMING RESTAURANTS KICK PEOPLE OUT ‘FOR BEING GAY’

"This situation reminds me of something that MLK said in 1963, a very simple truth. He said, 'Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.' And what I experienced yesterday, me and some of my neighbors, who I'm just getting to know, was an injustice. It was a grave injustice," the Fox News political analyst said on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Sunday.

On Saturday morning, the restaurant owner approached Caldwell and said that she had been listening to their conversation and decided that they "were not welcome" in her restaurant.

VIRGINIA CHRISTIAN GROUP DENIED SERVICE AT RESTAURANT OVER SAFETY CONCERNS: 'AMAZINGLY HYPOCRITICAL'

Caldwell said he asked if he had said something "triggering" to the owner, to which she explained that they were being removed because their politics do not align. Caldwell and his group promptly left the restaurant in response.

Caldwell added that he was asked how he enjoyed "working over at Fox News," along with questions about his political alignments, like, "are you a Conservative?"

SAN FRANCISCO RESTAURANT THAT KICKED OUT POLICE SAYS IT 'HANDLED THIS BADLY,' WON'T RULE OUT DOING IT AGAIN

"They said, ‘Are you a conservative?’ I said, ‘Yes. In fact, I have a book called "Taken for Granted: How Conservatism Can Win Back the Americans That Liberalism Failed." You should get the book.’"

"I talked to them about my brother. I was on Capitol Hill just the other week talking to members of Congress about violent crime in America and trying to get justice for my brother and other victims of violent crime," Caldwell said.

"This was so problematic to this lady that she told me that I needed to get out of her establishment. If this was not the Jim Crow South, I couldn't tell how much of a difference," Caldwell told co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy.

Caldwell noted that the restaurant owner did not reveal any information regarding her own political views.