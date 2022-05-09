Georgetown law professor under fire for tweets defending mobs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Georgetown law professor came under fire for a series of tweets defending the Supreme Court protests as well as mobs as a whole.

Over the weekend, pro-choice advocates formed protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices over the draft opinion leak that suggested the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision could be overturned. Many liberals and media pundits defended these protests despite the potential violation of federal law.

Professor Josh Chafetz of Georgetown was among them late Sunday night, arguing that the neighborhood protests came about after heavy fencing was erected around the actual court.

"The ‘protest at the Supreme Court, not at the justices’ houses’ line would be more persuasive if the Court hadn’t this week erected fencing to prevent protesters from coming anywhere near it," Chafetz tweeted.

Chafetz continued to defend his view by arguing that mobs and "aggressive tactics" can be justified.

"And before the ‘oh so you support J6 lmao!’ trolls show up: the difference is *substantive*. When the mob is right, some (but not all!) more aggressive tactics are justified. When not, not," Chafetz tweeted.

He also retweeted a portion of John Phillip Reid’s essay "In a Defensive Rage: The Uses of the Mob, the Justification in Law, and the Coming of the American Revolution."

When Chafetz began facing backlash, he fired back, claiming that Georgetown Law wouldn’t fire him over tweets.

"Folks can snitch tag @GeorgetownLaw all they want (I’m so sorry public affairs folks!), they’re not going to fire me over a tweet you don’t like," Chafetz wrote.

After that tweet, Chafetz protected his account.

Some users compared Chafetz’s claim that he wouldn’t be fired over a tweet to the recent controversy over fellow Georgetown scholar Ilya Shaprio being place on administrative leave for tweeting against Biden’s Supreme Court nomination Ketanji Brown Jackson. Although Shapiro later deleted the tweet and apologized, he was put under investigation by the university.

"If only I had justified mobbing justices’ homes instead of criticizing their selection by race and gender…" Shapiro tweeted in response.