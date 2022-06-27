Justice Clarence Thomas 'doesn't care' about 'racist' attacks from the left over abortion ruling: Paoletta

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After Clarence Thomas' opinion in the ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade was made public last week, liberals immediately began vitriolically attacking the Supreme Court justice. Mark Paoletta, a former White House lawyer and close friend of Thomas, told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Monday that the attacks from the left are racially motivated, and that Thomas is unaffected, despite being a target of their rage.

SUPREME COURT'S ROE V. WADE DECISION: READ THE DOBBS V. JACKSON WOMEN'S HEALTH RULING

MARK PAOLETTA: The left is racist, Tucker. They expect Clarence Thomas to think the way a Black man should, based on the color of his skin. And Clarence Thomas for 30-40 years has refused to do that, and they want to destroy him. And that is what they’ve been doing in coming after him and the bottom line is, Clarence Thomas doesn’t care at all what they think.

They will go after him, but it is a great day for the Constitution with Roe v. Wade being overturned, with the Second Amendment being strengthened consistent with the Constitution, with religious liberties coming down consistent with the Constitution, and it is all aligning with where Clarence Thomas has been for 30 years.

