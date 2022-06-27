Expand / Collapse search
Justice Clarence Thomas 'doesn't care' about 'racist' attacks from the left over abortion ruling: Paoletta

Clarence Thomas 'doesn't care at all' what critics think about Supreme Court abortion ruling, longtime friend tells 'Tucker Carlson Tonight'

Fox News Staff
Mark Paoletta, a former White House lawyer and close friend of the Supreme Court justice, explains the left's reaction on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

After Clarence Thomas' opinion in the ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade was made public last week, liberals immediately began vitriolically attacking the Supreme Court justice. Mark Paoletta, a former White House lawyer and close friend of Thomas, told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Monday that the attacks from the left are racially motivated, and that Thomas is unaffected, despite being a target of their rage.

SUPREME COURT'S ROE V. WADE DECISION: READ THE DOBBS V. JACKSON WOMEN'S HEALTH RULING

MARK PAOLETTA: The left is racist, Tucker. They expect Clarence Thomas to think the way a Black man should, based on the color of his skin. And Clarence Thomas for 30-40 years has refused to do that, and they want to destroy him. And that is what they’ve been doing in coming after him and the bottom line is, Clarence Thomas doesn’t care at all what they think.

---


They will go after him, but it is a great day for the Constitution with Roe v. Wade being overturned, with the Second Amendment being strengthened consistent with the Constitution, with religious liberties coming down consistent with the Constitution, and it is all aligning with where Clarence Thomas has been for 30 years.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

This article was written by Fox News staff.