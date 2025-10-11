Test yourself on the Gen Z slang of 2025: Can you decode ‘huzz’ and ‘glazing’?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If you’ve recently overheard someone say "6-7" or "mogging" and had no idea what it meant, you're not alone.

A new analysis of the most-searched slang terms of 2025 shows just how quickly Generation Z and Gen Alpha's social media-fueled language is evolving, leaving even millennials stumped.

Unscramblerer.com, a website that helps solve word puzzles in games such as Scrabble and Words with Friends, analyzed Google Trends data from January through September to identify which slang terms Americans are most confused by, according to reports.

"Gen Z’s slang evolves from the bottom up and is heavily shaped by social media algorithms," said Yaron Litwin, an expert in kids’ online culture and chief marketing officer for Canopy Parental Control App, which is based in the U.S. and Israel.

"It’s heavy in code-switching, emojis and irony, and spreads through micro-communities online rather than big TV or radio moments like in past generations," Litwin told Fox News Digital.

Even if older generations are on the same platforms, they likely inhabit different spaces, Litwin added: "It is becoming more difficult to fully understand someone who is only a few years younger than you, let alone a couple of decades."

That generational disconnect is clear in the slang terms people are now trying to decode. Here are some of the top searches:

6-7

The phrase, which comes from the song "Doot Doot (6 7)" by rapper Skrilla, was the most-searched slang term with 141,000 lookups. It doesn't actually have any defined meaning, according to reports, but has come to symbolize the "brain rot" culture caused by endless scrolling online. It later became a meme with basketball player LaMelo Ball, who stands at 6 feet, 7 inches, appearing in edited videos about it.

Bop

With 115,000 searches, "bop" is a derogatory term used to describe someone who jumps from one romantic partner to another. Unscramblerer.com notes the word often appears in cyberbullying contexts.

Mogging

"Mogging," which drew nearly 80,000 searches, means outshining others in terms of looks, skill or success. A related term, "looksmaxxing," focuses on maximizing one’s appearance, emphasizing features such as the jawline, eyes and physique, the BBC reported.

Huzz

A flirty term for an attractive girl or group of girls, "huzz" was searched more than 61,000 times this year, quickly replacing other terms of endearment like "boo" or "bae."

Social media, especially TikTok, has shortened the lifespan of slang, Litwin said. "In the rapidly changing digital world, these words are prone to fade from popularity almost as fast as they took off, being overtaken by new words and expressions."

Chopped

Chopped, which had 59,000 searches, is a synonym commonly used on TikTok for someone who is ugly or unattractive. It is the opposite of other Gen Z and Gen Alpha terms like "ate" and "served," which are used to praise someone who nailed a look or performance.

Big back

"Big back" is a slang term with more than 57,000 searches used to describe someone with a large upper body or who is overweight, often in a teasing or mocking way. It can also be used humorously, as in "I need to unbig my back," or to describe hearty eaters, with phrases like "big back behavior."

Glazing

"Glazing," which saw more than 49,000 searches, means giving over-the-top compliments. Merriam-Webster defines it as showering someone with "excessive praise," often referring to the way fans fawn over celebrities or athletes online.

Zesty

Calling someone "zesty" is a compliment, meaning they are fun, lively and full of energy, and it was searched 44,000 times. It is a synonym for "snazzy," and can also refer to someone having a positive outlook on life, according to a Reddit thread for English language learners.

Fanum tax

The term "fanum tax," searched more than 36,000 times, refers to playfully stealing food off a friend’s plate or taking something of theirs while feeling entitled to it. The phrase comes from internet personality Fanum and has been popularized by streamers.

Green FN

"Green FN," which was searched 34,000 times, means a guaranteed win or success. The term comes from the NBA 2K video game, where a perfectly timed shot turns green.

Delulu

"Delulu," which racked up 32,000 searches, is short for "delusional." The term originated in K-pop communities, where fans jokingly called themselves "delulu" for believing their idols might date them, according to Merriam-Webster. The term also appears in the 2024 song "NISSAN ALTIMA," where rapper Doechii sings, "You delulu, you a loose screw," and has even been added to the Cambridge Dictionary.

Clanker

Clanker, searched 29,000 times, is a slur aimed at robots and AI technology, according to Urban Dictionary. While it gained popularity this year, it dates back to around 2005 and the "Star Wars" franchise, referencing the clanking sound robots make, one linguist told NPR.

Ohio

Unfortunately for residents of the Buckeye State, "Ohio" — with more than 24,000 searches — is Gen Z and Gen Alpha slang for anything weird, awkward or absurd. The term evolved from the late-2010s "Only in Ohio" meme trend that mocked odd events supposedly happening there.

Slop

"Slop," which drew about 21,000 searches, describes poor-quality AI-generated content — including writing, art or videos flooding social media and search engines. As "spam" refers to junk email, "slop" has become shorthand for low-effort, machine-made content, according to The New York Times.