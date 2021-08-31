Tomi Lahren blasts Gavin Newsom's failed leadership, warns Californians ahead of recall vote

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren torched California Governor Gavin Newsom ahead of the recall election in September. Lahren joined "Fox & Friends First" and called out the governor for dining at high-end restaurants while the rest of the state was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CALIFORNIA GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE ELDER CONFIDENT NEWSOM WILL LOSE IN RECALL: 'HE'LL BE OUT OF HERE'

TOMI LAHREN: I'm very confident, I think a lot of Californians are very confident, they're not forgetting what was going on in the last several months, in the last year and a half of Covid, they know what this governor has done while he was dining at the French Laundry and they were stuck in positions of having to, as I said, shutter their businesses. Now, many of them can't get people to come to work at their businesses.

They know who put this into motion. They know it's from the top down. They know the leadership has failed them. But I will say this to those Californians that are on the fence about recalling their governor. Remember this: if he is not recalled, I believe he's going to punish your state. I believe you're going to have more mandates, more restrictions put in play. So be very careful if you're on the fence. This governor, his leadership has failed at every turn.

