Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

Gavin Newsom 'bound to lose' if he runs for president in 2024 amid crime, education crises: Terrell

Reports suggest California governor will throw hat in ring if Biden does not seek re-election

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Terrell rips Gov. Gavin Newsom over reports suggesting 2024 presidential bid: 'Bound to lose' Video

Terrell rips Gov. Gavin Newsom over reports suggesting 2024 presidential bid: 'Bound to lose'

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss why Newsom would fail if he decided to run for president during the next election cycle.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell argued California Gov. Gavin Newsom is "bound to lose" if he decides to run for president in 2024, citing various issues plaguing the Golden State. Terrell joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to discuss the 2024 presidential election and the nationwide crime surge. 

BIDEN ON IF HE'S RUNNING AGAIN IN 2024: ‘THAT REMAINS TO BE SEEN,’ NO ‘FIRM DECISION’

LEO TERRELL: Well, you know what? The good news for Americans, very simply, no California Democrat have ever won the presidency, so he's bound to lose. But what is happening in California? There is no incentive to live in California. With Governor Newsom, we've got high crime. We've got poor schools. We've got the homeless problem. And I'll tell you right now, he's taking California for granted. He's up for re-election, Brian, in California, but he is ignoring California, thinking that he has a chance to win the presidency. 

WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW FROM "FOX & FRIENDS" BELOW:

Terrell reacts to alleged McDonald's ax attacker being released without bail Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.