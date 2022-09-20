Gavin Newsom 'bound to lose' if he runs for president in 2024 amid crime, education crises: Terrell

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell argued California Gov. Gavin Newsom is "bound to lose" if he decides to run for president in 2024, citing various issues plaguing the Golden State. Terrell joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to discuss the 2024 presidential election and the nationwide crime surge.

LEO TERRELL: Well, you know what? The good news for Americans, very simply, no California Democrat have ever won the presidency, so he's bound to lose. But what is happening in California? There is no incentive to live in California. With Governor Newsom, we've got high crime. We've got poor schools. We've got the homeless problem. And I'll tell you right now, he's taking California for granted. He's up for re-election, Brian, in California, but he is ignoring California, thinking that he has a chance to win the presidency.

