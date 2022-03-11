'Fox & Friends' hosts on Biden blaming gas prices, inflation on Putin: 'Do they think we're dumb?'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The White House is facing backlash after blaming inflation and record-high gas prices in the United States on Russian President Vladimir Putin. The "Fox & Friends" co-hosts sounded off Friday morning on the administration refusing to take accountability for the rising costs.

In a statement Thursday, the White House acknowledged American families are feeling the impact of inflation, but officials instead referred to inflation as "Putin’s price hike."

KELLYANNE CONWAY: THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION HAS A ‘FACT PROBLEM’

"Do they just think we're dumb?" Ainsley Earhardt asked Friday.

"They think, ‘Oh, that’s great. We’re going to take advantage of this. We’re going to blame everything on that situation to divert, to redirect so that we’re not blamed for this.’"

Earhardt said Russia's invasion of Ukraine is being used as a scapegoat.

Pete Hegseth agreed, saying "they have to think people are dumb."

"We’re not stupid," Earhardt said, noting that everyone across the country, regardless of party affiliation, is experiencing the price increases.

"This has been going on for more than a year now. We saw it happening as soon as Donald Trump left and as soon as Joe Biden takes office," she said.

Brian Kilmeade pointed out that Obama-era economic official Steve Rattner disagreed with the White House trying to rising inflation to Putin.

On Twitter, Rattner said the February inflation numbers only include a small effect from the conflict with Russia.

"This is Biden’s inflation, and he needs to own it," Rattner wrote.

Earhardt noted inflation could lead to issues for Democrats in the upcoming midterms.

"We know that it is their fault, and if they don’t fix it, they’re going to lose the elections in November," she said.

"The more we pay at the pump, the more they’re going to pay in November."