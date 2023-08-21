Garland could not have selected a worse person for Hunter Biden special counsel: Turley

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley explained why Americans are not confident in the fairness of the Hunter Biden investigation Monday on "America Reports." The law professor said U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland's pick of U.S. attorney David Weiss for special counsel in the Hunter Biden investigation "fueled" doubt because he has been "accused by his own team" of running a "fixed investigation."

BIDEN'S DOJ 'SCARED TO DEATH' TO CHARGE HUNTER, ANDY MCCARTHY SAYS: 'WOULD BE CAREER SUICIDE'



JONATHAN TURLEY: Well, you know, Garland could not have selected anyone, with the possible exception of Hunter Biden, who would be worse at this moment than David Weiss. It's not that Weiss might not be able to defend himself to counter these allegations, but he [Garland] just appointed someone who is under this cloud of suspicion, who's been accused by his own team of running a fixed investigation. And by the way, the only way Garland could do that was to violate his own regulations, which require him to select or to mandate that it's someone outside the Justice Department who should be assuming these positions. So there's not much doubt as to what's fueling the doubts in the public realm.

--

There's a lot here that is deeply troubling. Many of the moves made by Weiss and his team don't make any sense to me. I can't come up with a rationale for why they would have done it this way, except that there was special treatment afforded to the president's son.

DAVID WEISS, DOJ ACCUSED OF MAKING 'UNHOLY MESS' WITH HUNTER BIDEN CASE: 'ALL OVER THE MAP'



CNN legal analyst Elie Honig criticized the Department of Justice and Special Cousel David Weiss on Monday and said they made an "unholy mess" of the Hunter Biden investigation.

During an appearance on "CNN This Morning," host Poppy Harlow cited reporting from the New York Times that said Weis was initially willing to forgo any charges against the president's son. The reporting also said that Weis changed his position after a "pair of I.R.S. officials on the case accused the Justice Department of hamstringing the investigation."

"The takeaway is that the DOJ has made an unholy mess of this whole Hunter Biden situation," Honig said. "I fault David Weiss, who I’ve spoken positively about on this show, given his long service as a U.S. attorney."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.