Frustrated Chicagoans back ICE deportations, applaud DOJ lawsuit targeting sanctuary policies

As tensions rise between the federal government and Chicago leadership over the deportation of criminal migrants, some city residents are voicing support for stricter immigration enforcement, aligning themselves with policies championed by President Donald Trump.

Vashon Tuncle, a Chicago resident, expressed his frustrations on "The Ingraham Angle," stating that many in his community feel abandoned by local and state officials.

"The people of Chicago, we love Trump," Tuncle said. "The numbers spoke for themselves during the election … we actually wanted Trump to come here."

Tuncle claims he represents a growing group of Chicagoans who feel disenfranchised by leaders like Governor J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson. While both politicians oppose federal deportation efforts on human rights grounds, Tuncle argues they are neglecting their duty to protect the city's residents.

"Brandon Johnson has sworn an oath to the people of Chicago that he must protect them. J.B. Pritzker has sworn an oath to the people of Illinois that he will protect us," he said. "They failed to do that because they’re continuously telling us that they will protect the illegal immigrants here, knowing that they’re bringing all the drugs and crime here in our city."

Immigration has become a flashpoint in Chicago, with federal "border czar" Tom Homan vowing to make the city "ground zero" for deportation efforts. His recent visit led to the removal of a man with a criminal history dating back to the Obama administration.

"He basically had a rap sheet of doing horrendous acts to children," Tuncle said. "Why is this guy leaving now in 2025?"

Mayor Brandon Johnson has taken a firm stance against federal intervention, reiterating Chicago's status as a sanctuary city.

"I'm standing with the full force of government today to demonstrate that Chicago is a welcoming city. Regardless of who is in the White House," Johnson said during a press conference last month. "Being a welcoming city just simply states that our local police department will not behave as federal agents. There's a clear separation of powers there."

However, not all city officials agree with Johnson’s approach. Alderman Ray Lopez criticized the mayor, accusing him of catering to "hyper-liberal White progressives" while ignoring concerns from Black, Latino, and undocumented communities.

"He’s not concerned about African-Americans, he’s not concerned about Latinos, and he’s absolutely not concerned about undocumented Mexicans who will bear the brunt of his actions," said Lopez. "He is playing the game of chicken with their lives, and it's disgusting."

The alderman recently proposed allowing local law enforcement to assist ICE in detaining migrants with criminal records, but the measure was blocked by the city council.

Tuncle believes Johnson's policies do not reflect the views of many Chicago residents.

"People in this city are sick of it," he said. "They absolutely cannot stand the illegal immigrants. I mean they're bringing drugs, they’re bringing crime, and all sorts of heinous acts. People are just sick of it. They love people like Tom Homan because they’re cleaning up the city."

Since August 2022, Chicago has welcomed over 50,000 migrants, according to city data. The "New Arrivals Mission," which supports housing, healthcare, and other services for these individuals, has cost the city over half a billion dollars.

Tuncle remains optimistic about future immigration enforcement efforts in Chicago, particularly after the confirmation of Pam Bondi as the new U.S. Attorney General.

"I'm also excited about Pam Bondi being confirmed as attorney general," he said. "It's looking like Brandon Johnson is going to be behind bars pretty soon."

In a significant escalation, the Department of Justice has filed a federal lawsuit against the state of Illinois, the city of Chicago, Governor Pritzker, and Mayor Johnson. The suit accuses them of obstructing federal immigration law and hindering cooperation between federal, state, and local law enforcement.

The lawsuit claims that Illinois and Cook County laws represent an "intentional effort to obstruct the Federal Government’s enforcement of federal immigration law and to impede consultation and communication between federal, state, and local law enforcement officials that is necessary for federal officials to carry out federal immigration law and keep Americans safe."

Bondi has also directed the Justice Department to pause funding for sanctuary cities like Chicago, her memo reading, "The Department of Justice will ensure that, consistent with law, ‘sanctuary jurisdictions’ do not receive access to Federal funds from the Department."

As the legal battle unfolds, Chicago remains deeply divided on immigration, with some residents demanding stricter enforcement while city leaders hold firm on protecting the city's sanctuary status.