Fox Flight Team catches illegal migrants crossing Rio Grande; Griff Jenkins speaks to smuggler

A Fox News crew helmed by correspondent Griff Jenkins encountered an intermittent yet routine flow of asylum seekers and illegal immigrants crossing the Rio Grande from Tamaulipas, Mexico into Texas near Del Rio.

On "The Five," Jenkins said that about 70 people crossed the river as he stood in the water on the United States side for the past hour – most if not all of whom were from Venezuela.

One elderly woman told Jenkins her son was killed by disputed leader Nicolas Maduro's "motorcycle gangs". The U.S. does not recognize Maduro as the oil-rich nation's president, but rather opposition leader Juan Guaido; following a disputed 2018 election.

Just before "The Five" began, Jenkins finally convinced a smuggler named Juan to speak with him. Juan, dressed in a tee-shirt and sitting in the middle of a shallow spot in the Rio Grande; watching the Mexican bank, told him he is not afraid of the Border Patrol nor Mexican police.

Juan also told Jenkins that President Biden may claim the border is "closed" – but that in reality, he is wrong.

"He said ‘no, no, it is open’," the reporter recalled.

On "The Five," host Geraldo Rivera said that Jenkins' report would be an example of what Vice President Harris would see if she fulfilled her duty as border czar and visited the same area.

"If you had done the obvious and saw the problem as it's manifesting itself -- it's no accident that you're facing an avalanche of criticism following that first trip you made to Guatemala and then to Mexico," he said. "She's declaring victory but it seems kind of hollow when the reality is so jarring compared to what she's actually accomplished."

Host Jesse Watters agreed, adding that normally, illegal immigrants don't brazenly cross in highly visible groups in the middle of the day:

"I've never seen people just like in a lazy river in broad daylight, just turning themselves into a border patrol. That's never happened before. Usually, you see footage of border patrol pulling people out of cacti in the dark of night and coming you know, I feel bad for the people coming across but this is a distraction," he said.