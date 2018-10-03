Steve Harrigan currently serves as a Miami-based correspondent for Fox News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in 2001 as a Moscow-based correspondent.Read More

Most recently, he reported live from France to cover the deadly terrorist attacks in Paris on November 13th, 2015. Previously, Harrigan provided live coverage from Ferguson, MO on the protests and investigation of the death of Michael Brown. Additionally, he reported live from Donetsk, Ukraine on the crash of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 in 2014.

During his tenure at FNC, Harrigan has reported on a variety of national and international stories, including the protests in Brazil and the death of Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez, the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the continuing War on Terror throughout the Middle East region, Mexican drug cartel violence and the Cuban economy.

In 2007, Harrigan reported from Trinidad during the search for the fourth terrorist suspect in the alleged plot to attack the fuel supply system at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport. Prior to that, he provided extensive coverage of Hurricane Katrina from Gulfport, MS and of Operation Enduring Freedom from Afghanistan shortly after 9/11.

Prior to joining FNC, he spent 10 years as a CNN correspondent based in Moscow where he reported from inside the Kremlin when then Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev resigned in 1991, and the Chechen War. While at CNN, the Moscow bureau received the Peabody, DuPont and Kaplan Awards for excellence in reporting.

Harrigan received his Ph.D. in comparative literature from Duke University and is fluent in Russian.